Patch Notes for April 4

This week I've uploaded several smaller patches, in attempt to fix the dammed no-hit bug that happens after playing the game for a while. We've been tracking the issue, and we're now checking with Unity what may be the cause of it.

While playing the game for several hours, I've made lots of changes that... I forgot to write down. So there's lots of small changes and fixes that will not be on the notes this week.

Also, we have:

-Odd meat pieces works as decoy for Devil faction (rats, flying bat ladies, zombies) again.

-Changes on the Dynamite - it now explodes in contact, and it's hit-testing have improved

-The Pineapple is back!

-Little changes to the inventory hud

-small changes here and there on game levels

-little bullet impact effects, more to come

-Swapped the double barreled shotgun on Yam Store for a single-barreled

-Changed how player shots works on certain weapons - the shots will be more focused on the screen center.

-Mecha Red Panda rockets slightly faster, and dimmer light

That's it. I'm still tracking the non-hit bug, while improving the edges of things for better replay-ability.

As always, if you have feedback please shout on our Steam forum, or on our Discord:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9