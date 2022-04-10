Woods Of Death 2 Version 1.1.0 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8531887 · Last edited 10 April 2022 – 17:39:21 UTC by Wendy

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log

ver 1.1.0 - 2022-04-10

Changed

Boss 3 min attack from 1500 to 3000

Boss 3 max attack from 2000 to 7000

Boss 3 HP from 100000 to 500000

Blacksmith drops from just 1 drop to randomly dropping between 1 and 5

Card Shop Bonus from 100 Ability Points to 1000 Ability Points

Card Shop Bonus from 5000000 (5 million) to 100000000 (100 million) gold reward

Added

Training Center - Added a button to spend 20 Ability Points on Stamina for less clicking in late game

ver 1.0.0 (2022 04 08)

Released on Steam