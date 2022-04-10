 Skip to content

Woods of Death 2 update for 10 April 2022

Woods Of Death 2 Version 1.1.0 released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log

ver 1.1.0 - 2022-04-10

Changed
Boss 3 min attack from 1500 to 3000
Boss 3 max attack from 2000 to 7000
Boss 3 HP from 100000 to 500000

Blacksmith drops from just 1 drop to randomly dropping between 1 and 5

Card Shop Bonus from 100 Ability Points to 1000 Ability Points
Card Shop Bonus from 5000000 (5 million) to 100000000 (100 million) gold reward

Added
Training Center - Added a button to spend 20 Ability Points on Stamina for less clicking in late game

ver 1.0.0 (2022 04 08)

Released on Steam

