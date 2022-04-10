Update v0.8.2

Hi everyone! We continue fixing the problem, it will have another fixing after this update.

We fixed the following problems:

-delete the mini-map after battling in the dungeon

-item icon remains after the scenario ended

-Karen was unable to join the party.

-after Amos's trial, will show Amos in every following battle and will auto win/lose.

-Victory/Defeat will show on the level-up popup.

-Force to escape at dragon cave after first entry.

-Leveling up active skill will deduct sp but didn't level up the skill.

We will continue fixing the other problems and update as soon as possible.

We also received some complaints about can't successfully load the save file.

If you encounter this problem, please find your save files at the following location:

C:/Users/<your_username>/AppData/LocalLow/SpiritWing/Reincarnated As Monster

Please send all the saved files with the number(eg: auto-save file number will be 0 then you need to zip the following files: save0,savechara0,saveeq0 and savefile0 ) to tckiat88@gmail.com, we will check the problem as soon as possible.

Thank you for supporting us!