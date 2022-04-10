6.0.1.2 - Emergency Fix & Scarlet Colosseum

This update was going to be held back until next weekend for some testing and polish, but the discovery of a bug introduced in 6.0.1.1 required its immediate release. It was not intentional for Ruby to be able to return to Scarlet Cavern or the Lvell area while Miles and Riley are in the party and before the team handles the Threat to Auria quest. Many events on the map despawn or change after the end of the second return to the Veil, and the Proto An'ura map did not activate the same switch to activate blockers. This is now fixed, hopefully, but be on the lookout for situations that don't make sense.

6.0.1.2 [Build #137, Release Date: April 10, 2022]

Ruby gets stuck in a Rift.

Any battle ends without an enemy spawning.

Battle ends abruptly or without a natural feeling resolution.

Any door tile is missing where a sound plays.

Colosseum:

A new rift has appeared in the Colosseum! The Warden will accept Scarlet Tokens and Blaze Gems in exchange for Scarlet, Emberguard, and Elite Emberguard gear.

Scarlet and Emberguard gear drop and are purchased with random amounts of slots. Elite Emberguard gear is purchased with 3 slots.

For more details about the Scarlet Cavern Rift, see the previous forum post here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/764180/announcements/detail/3202630429452888225

New:

New state: Float. While affected, the unit has immunity to Earth-type, 10% additional weakness to Electric, 1000% weakness to Bird-Killer, 50% resistance to Soak, and 3% EVA + 3% MAG EVA. This weakness to Bird-Killer evens out to 2x damage per BK-type attack when factoring in a non-flying units default 80% resistance to the BK element or a compounded 20x weakness to BK for flying-type enemies who then have float applied to them.

New items added to the database: Small EXP Token, Medium EXP Token, Large EXP Token, and Huge EXP Token. For now, small tokens can be found in the An'ura Rift and Medium tokens can be found in the Scarlet Rift. They grant 100, 500, 1000, and 5000 EXP to the entire party respectively when used.

Fixes:

Blazing Hatchet & Icespike Hatchet now properly have the Dual Wield setting and have parameters filled in.

On the Orc War World Map or in the Veil, the previously removed quest "The Raging Storm" will activate if Ruby's Electric Power is greater than 50. Progress will be made to this quest again directly on the Orc War World Map or in the Veil. Finally, the quest can be completed in Frost Forest as originally intended. NOTE: Players who have already completed this quest before it was removed will still see the prompts and be able to do the quest, but will not gain additional rewards or have the Quest Log updated.

Fixed a visual error in the unpurchased Founder's Pack II, III, IV, and V rooms where the chest would play the chest opening sound and appear to open even though the dialogue said it was locked. The end result remains the same, but now the locked chest sound plays and the chests do not open unless the DLC is owned and activated.

Fixed a missing blocker which prevented the party from moving toward Lvell just after Miles and Riley joined the party. This bug was introduced in 6.0.1.1.

Updates & Changes:

The Colosseum's Warden now has branching dialogue for each rift.

Instead of differentiating between 1H and 2H swords and axes, Swords are considered one-handed and Axes are considered two-handed. The "Two-Handed Sword" and "One-Handed Axe" types have been removed.

Wind Warrior and Wind Reaver are now 50% resistant to Air Current and SharpGusts instead of completely immune.

Wind Reaver can now equip Axes.

Warrior can now equip Axes and Flails.

Rogues can now equip Claws.

Barbarians can now equip Swords and Shields.

Priests can now equip Whips and Canes.

Eurus's Frostslayer class can now equip Axes.

The following states now compound effective turns instead of resetting them: Poisoning, Burn, Bleed, Soak, Air Current, Poisonfear, Soulbroken, Blizzard, Arcstorm, Battle Surge, Barrier I - V.

Miles now gives a more specific prompt about what to do to complete the "Find a Poison Weapon" quest if trying to leave Den An'ura before crafting the Acid-Coated Ring.

The path to the Cleave+ upgrade battle is now permanently open. Riley must be in the party and know Cleave in order to trigger the battle.

Speed In Shroud quest can now be obtained in the Veil after Miles has used Stealth at least 25 times. Miles may only trigger this quest in his second outfit after the Orc War begins.

Rapid Hit I, Rapid Hit II, Rapid Hit III, and Dash are now Stealth commands.

Notes:

While the Scarlet Cavern Colosseum Rift is set at level 30, the system used to design the encounters may yet prove to be unreliable. If the battles are unwinnable by Ruby's party near level 30 with Scarlet themed gear equipped, please reach out ASAP.

Known Issues: