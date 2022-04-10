Space Exploration Update

The game has been updated! On the agenda is a ton of new content. New missions, new weapons, equipment and skills and lots of bug fixes!

The new space navigation system offers a more diverse and clearer experience. You will now have to finish a sector before moving on to the next one. It also allows us to drastically speed up the development of new missions, which will allow us to create many more!

Here is the non-exhaustive update note:

What's new:

Space navigation system

A ton of missions

Weapons, equipment, skills

Tanks

Changes:

Mines easier to see

Explosive crates now visibly explosive

Eye boss nerfed

Lever boss nerfed

Less traps at the beginning of the game

The skill "Regenerator" is now uncommon

The piloting of the ship is easier

We continue to improve the game every day thanks to all the players who helped us balance the game and find bugs!

Don't forget to join the Discord if you have any comments for us: https://discord.gg/8veJGU33vF