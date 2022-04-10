Update, Version 20220410

English

New item: Cultist Robe. (It can have prefixes)

New item drop list to Skeleton Cultists. They now drop cultist items in addition to normal skeleton items. (Technically, if you have a high item drop boost, you can have one Skeleton Cultist drop three items at once.)

New furniture: Recycling Bins. (It's a container.)

To avoid accidentally losing items in the container, you will need to empty the content of a container before you can pick it up.

Please be aware. When you leave an unowned location, any furniture you previously dropped in this location disappears. So do the contents inside.

Made a usable container system that can store/retrieve items. (In theory, it shall be smart enough to do the auto-merge. To achieve such goals and cover all cases, the code is quite tedious, 226 lines.)

A UI for retrieving items will likely be added later. (For now, it just dumps out all items in the container.)

简体中文

新物品：邪教徒长袍。（可能带有前缀）

骷髅邪教徒现在有了新的掉落列表，他们会在普通骷髅掉落列表的基础上再额外掉落邪教徒装备。（从技术上讲，如果你有足够的物品掉落增加的属性，那么，一个骷髅邪教徒可能一次掉落三件物品。）

新家具：分类垃圾回收箱。（这是一种容器。）

为了防止物品意外都是，拿起一件作为容器的家具前，系统会要求你把容器的内容清空。

请注意，离开一个你没有占有的场景时，此前在这里放置的家具会消失，而容器中的内容也会一并消失。

加入了一种物品存储系统。（理论上，这个系统有充分的智能会对物品进行合并。为了覆盖所有可能情况，代码量是冗长的226行。）

以后可能会在提取物品时加入一个UI。（目前，提取物品时会把里面存储的所有物品全部一并拿出。）