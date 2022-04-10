 Skip to content

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 10 April 2022

Version 9.9B

Version 9.9B

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You probably already noticed the changes in some sound effects thanks to Sonic Kitchen (https://soundcloud.com/messages/20522848:381814475). There were some sounds in there that may have been copyrighted. Also fixed a couple script problems, like Ballistic disappearing in Isla Darien in Ch. 5. Also increased the voice volume of Officer Cortez by 50%.

I'm almost finished with the Warlordocracy Demo, at which point I will move along with the full storyline. There are a couple more basics I have to work on first.

