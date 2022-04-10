Moderation update / Bug fixes

This update will require server restarts to function properly.

Changes

Added moderator settings to server admin

Added banhammer settings to server admin

Disable chat option in admin settings

Clients now disconnect on server crash

Server will now shutdown on server crash

Hardened client code to prevent spurious crashes

Fixed scroll issue in admin tab

Fixed a minor bug when removing bots

Fixed bug where animals don't stop spawning when stopped while spawning

Fixed an event wiring issue in singleplayer

Fixed password cancel menu bug

How moderators work

Moderators are trees that the admin has assigned as a moderator. The purpose of the moderators is to be able to kick trouble making trees when the admin is not around. Moderators do not have control over the server and cannot kick other moderators or the admin.

How bans work

Only the admin of a server can ban trees, the ban list will be saved with the settings per server and cleared if the "Delete settings" button is clicked. Banned trees will automatically be kicked and prevented from joining until they are removed from the ban list or the settings are deleted. Bans are entirely at the discretion of the admin.

Note

Settings do not apply until you close the menu. this means that moderators and bans will be active but will not persist on server restart unless you close the menu.

I have not particularlly seen a need for these tools due to all the wonderful trees in this community but they were requested and these features were originally on my list for 2023 but I did not get around to it until now.

Have fun and be peaceful trees! 💖🌳