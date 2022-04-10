New hotfix available

I just uploaded another small hotfix, fixing an issue with the units getting stuck on the edges of buildings, in some cases. It was caused by some of the small decorations placed around the buildings, having their own colliders, by mistake.

Additionally, the units will now be allowed to pass through buildings freely, in case they still get stuck on them. This will not, however, cause them to try to walk directly through any structures, unless already stuck on them for some strange reason. The same thing goes for vehicles. This should finally fix the remaining pathfinding issues, and let me move on to other developments.

Among other fixes, the next new feature that will appear in the game next week, will be the fog of war.