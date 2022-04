Share · View all patches · Build 8531051 · Last edited 10 April 2022 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

ATTENTION: TO ENJOY FULLY OF ALL THE CHANGES, IT IS RECOMMENDED TO START A NEW GAME!

The changes in this update are:

Correction and addition of translations!

Opening of the blacksmith area, but for now unusable.

Added monsters

Various other fixes and improvements

Again there has been more work on the graphics, it will last a little longer.

Until next time!