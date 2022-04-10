PATCH 0.22.04.10

Full Patch Log for 0.22.04.10

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Fixed consumption timer for raw foods.

• Added a 30-day decay on inactive bases on dedicated servers.

• Fixed the cement mixer not dropping its items when being picked up.

• Fixed Character Attributes Tiers not unlocking at the end of each level.

• Fixed new key bindings not being added to saved user input config file.

• Added new Admin Command "TeleBag ID/Name" this will teleport all dropped death bags to the location In-front of the Admin.

• Disabled collision on dropped items for vehicles.

• Fixed steering wheel icon displaying as handlebars on vehicles that need steering wheels.

• Fixed bug where players inventory failed to sync on disconnection.

• Fixed the bunker not working due to loot respawn timer.

• Fixed interaction delay after bunker elevator doors open.

• Fixed not being able to rotate walls without resources.

• Crafting now gives you experience points.

• Fixed health not displaying on building parts.

• Fixed free character attributes point being given on login - points have now been recalculated.

• Fixed arrows and bolts not sticking to NPCs.

• Fixed NPCs glitching into the landscape.

• Fixed engine crash due to foliage being moved when harvesting.

• Fixed bow firing sound not always playing.

• Improved character spawning to prevent spawning under the map.

• Improved NPC head collision to help with head-shot detection.

• Fixed Experience multiplayer not working on local hosted games.

• Added Vehicle Device - Neon Lights.

• Added Lost and Found backpack hangers - these can be found in some POIs and will allow you to recover your backpacks if there remaining life is under 30 minutes.

• Added Item - Death Token - this item can recover backpacks even if there not flagged as lost.



• Added Item - Neon Lights - Underglow for your vehicles.

• Increase spiked gate opening height to allow more room for dune buggy.

• Resource Nodes will now spawn in fixed amounts for better balancing when respawning.

• Resource Nodes will now give increased XP for higher amounts of resources gathered.

• Collectors are now set to respawn each game day.

Lost and Found



Neon Lights



I am currently aware of some issues affecting some servers and I'm currently looking into the problem.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.