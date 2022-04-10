Hot Fix for 0.15.1.0

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.
Changes
- ZM: Reduced darkness of the zombie silhouette and made them fade out based on distance
- ZM: Drone Buddy bullet tracers are now blue, also improved the drone buddy's textures to stand out a bit more
- ZM: Increased self heal of Explosive Flasks from 5 to 10
- While in noclip, crouching no longer moves you down if you are hovered over the gizmo editor or an item editor prompts
- ZM: Improved combo power up indication, added a circle on the inside of the health circle that lights up when a player has their combo power
- ZM: Added outlines to weapon pickups to make them stand out more
- ZM: Improved point pickup visuals to stand out more
- Improved Physics-al Media physics
Bug Fixes
- Plaza: Fixed viewself mode (right click) causing the character to rotate towards the camera's direction
- ZM: Fixed issues with Exploding Flask not arcing properly on Acrophobia
- ZM: Fixed equipment placement sometimes not placing upright
- ZM: Fixed equipment placement not placing on certain ramps in Acrophobia
- ZM: Fixed several navigation issues in Acrophobia
- Fixed Forest Green condo material world align being stretched
- ZM: Fixed Advanced upgrade for Journalist's Radio Tower not upgrading radius properly
- Fixed voice chat toggling when playing the Piano instruments
- ZM: Fixed several spots where players should not have been able to get to in Acrophobia
- ZM: Fixed Mastered Nightyard achievement not unlocking on Steam's end
- Fixed Gameworld Ports floor collision
- Condo - Highrise: Fixed weather fog issues
- Condo - Highrise: Fixed collisions on some windows
- Minigolf - Treasure Cove: Fixed double pipe in hole 18
- Fixed screen materials being dark on certain graphics settings
- LC: Fixed knights holding items in the wrong hand
- LC: Physics items (swords) no longer can be kicked away into the distance
- Fixed voice chat bars not removing sometimes
- Virus - Solar: Fixed stair issues
Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
https://discord.gg/pixeltail
We love awesome people like you!
We're also active on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames
Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap
Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!
http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs
Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18
For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7
<3 PixelTail Games
Changed depots in dev2 branch