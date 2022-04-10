 Skip to content

Tower Unite update for 10 April 2022

Hot Fix for 0.15.1.0

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

  • ZM: Reduced darkness of the zombie silhouette and made them fade out based on distance
  • ZM: Drone Buddy bullet tracers are now blue, also improved the drone buddy's textures to stand out a bit more
  • ZM: Increased self heal of Explosive Flasks from 5 to 10
  • While in noclip, crouching no longer moves you down if you are hovered over the gizmo editor or an item editor prompts
  • ZM: Improved combo power up indication, added a circle on the inside of the health circle that lights up when a player has their combo power
  • ZM: Added outlines to weapon pickups to make them stand out more
  • ZM: Improved point pickup visuals to stand out more
  • Improved Physics-al Media physics

Bug Fixes

  • Plaza: Fixed viewself mode (right click) causing the character to rotate towards the camera's direction
  • ZM: Fixed issues with Exploding Flask not arcing properly on Acrophobia
  • ZM: Fixed equipment placement sometimes not placing upright
  • ZM: Fixed equipment placement not placing on certain ramps in Acrophobia
  • ZM: Fixed several navigation issues in Acrophobia
  • Fixed Forest Green condo material world align being stretched
  • ZM: Fixed Advanced upgrade for Journalist's Radio Tower not upgrading radius properly
  • Fixed voice chat toggling when playing the Piano instruments
  • ZM: Fixed several spots where players should not have been able to get to in Acrophobia
  • ZM: Fixed Mastered Nightyard achievement not unlocking on Steam's end
  • Fixed Gameworld Ports floor collision
  • Condo - Highrise: Fixed weather fog issues
  • Condo - Highrise: Fixed collisions on some windows
  • Minigolf - Treasure Cove: Fixed double pipe in hole 18
  • Fixed screen materials being dark on certain graphics settings
  • LC: Fixed knights holding items in the wrong hand
  • LC: Physics items (swords) no longer can be kicked away into the distance
  • Fixed voice chat bars not removing sometimes
  • Virus - Solar: Fixed stair issues

