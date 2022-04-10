Hot Fix for 0.15.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8530373 · Last edited 10 April 2022 – 04:39:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

ZM: Reduced darkness of the zombie silhouette and made them fade out based on distance

ZM: Drone Buddy bullet tracers are now blue, also improved the drone buddy's textures to stand out a bit more

ZM: Increased self heal of Explosive Flasks from 5 to 10

While in noclip, crouching no longer moves you down if you are hovered over the gizmo editor or an item editor prompts

ZM: Improved combo power up indication, added a circle on the inside of the health circle that lights up when a player has their combo power

ZM: Added outlines to weapon pickups to make them stand out more

ZM: Improved point pickup visuals to stand out more

Improved Physics-al Media physics

Bug Fixes

Plaza: Fixed viewself mode (right click) causing the character to rotate towards the camera's direction

ZM: Fixed issues with Exploding Flask not arcing properly on Acrophobia

ZM: Fixed equipment placement sometimes not placing upright

ZM: Fixed equipment placement not placing on certain ramps in Acrophobia

ZM: Fixed several navigation issues in Acrophobia

Fixed Forest Green condo material world align being stretched

ZM: Fixed Advanced upgrade for Journalist's Radio Tower not upgrading radius properly

Fixed voice chat toggling when playing the Piano instruments

ZM: Fixed several spots where players should not have been able to get to in Acrophobia

ZM: Fixed Mastered Nightyard achievement not unlocking on Steam's end

Fixed Gameworld Ports floor collision

Condo - Highrise: Fixed weather fog issues

Condo - Highrise: Fixed collisions on some windows

Minigolf - Treasure Cove: Fixed double pipe in hole 18

Fixed screen materials being dark on certain graphics settings

LC: Fixed knights holding items in the wrong hand

LC: Physics items (swords) no longer can be kicked away into the distance

Fixed voice chat bars not removing sometimes

Virus - Solar: Fixed stair issues

