Spring Update 2022.1! New Map!, New Vehicle! and More!

Patch Notes:

--Worked on fade and client transition (getting rid of jittter and fade inconsistencies)

--fixed bug with bulk ammo spawner sometimes simulating the spawned items and causing collision sounds

--added new weapon racks to sandbox and lobby



--arrow quiver now auto destroys once out of arrows. You will not need to struggle to pull it off your back.

--added new bulk ammo class for the M1 Grande (similar to shotgun)

--added new headgear

--added new Hummer vehicle (Store Item)

--added new Contractor Male Skin (Free)



--added new insurgents map/mode

--fixed bug with zombies mode widget clipping into items

--additional logic added to flat players for easier play

--added new enemy type for insurgents map/mode

--removed old NPC dialogue system in prep for new NPC mission and quest system

--updated level structure to use sub levels (to make theme swapping on lobby seasonal [dynamically generated] which is now able to detect dates and no longer be manual)

--updated lobby map to spring theme (sub level assets)

--began work on new (remote controllable character class) will likely make it into a future update. Should be able to physically control remote control cars or characters with in game controller objects

--added Tutorial “helper” NPC to lobby near the shooting range

--added steam friends and “invite to game” functions to social section of tablet menu

