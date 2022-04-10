 Skip to content

Drop In - VR F2P update for 10 April 2022

Spring Update 2022.1! New Map!, New Vehicle! and More!

Build 8530179

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:
--Worked on fade and client transition (getting rid of jittter and fade inconsistencies)
--fixed bug with bulk ammo spawner sometimes simulating the spawned items and causing collision sounds
--added new weapon racks to sandbox and lobby

--arrow quiver now auto destroys once out of arrows. You will not need to struggle to pull it off your back.
--added new bulk ammo class for the M1 Grande (similar to shotgun)
--added new headgear
--added new Hummer vehicle (Store Item)
--added new Contractor Male Skin (Free)

--added new insurgents map/mode
--fixed bug with zombies mode widget clipping into items
--additional logic added to flat players for easier play
--added new enemy type for insurgents map/mode
--removed old NPC dialogue system in prep for new NPC mission and quest system
--updated level structure to use sub levels (to make theme swapping on lobby seasonal [dynamically generated] which is now able to detect dates and no longer be manual)
--updated lobby map to spring theme (sub level assets)
--began work on new (remote controllable character class) will likely make it into a future update. Should be able to physically control remote control cars or characters with in game controller objects
--added Tutorial “helper” NPC to lobby near the shooting range
--added steam friends and “invite to game” functions to social section of tablet menu

Join our Discord!

Thanks,
~WildOx Studios~

