Developer Update and Patch version 0.4.11b (Beta Branch)

It's been a while since we've had an incremental patch, since we've been working away on new content for the upcoming Act 4 release, but there's enough things to address that patch a 0.4.11b was warranted. This patch addresses some bug reports and introduces some new features, content, and balance updates.

New Mechanic: Instability

A major change added in this patch is a new mechanic called "Instability." As a battle goes on and energy is released, instability of local space-time increases, and so does damage dealt by both allies AND enemies. Base damage has been reduced a bit across the board to go along with this change.

The main aim of this mechanic is to help make some of the longer, drawn out battles end more decisively, but it also means the early fight is somewhat less deadly and allows ramping/setup characters to shine more.

We'd love any feedback on this new mechanic (or anything else) before it heads to the stable branch, so if you'd like to chat about it, make sure to join our Discord!

Since we're sure you're all excited for Act 4, we wanted to let you know we're still steadily progressing, and we're including a little teaser screenshot below of a couple of the new heroes in the environment they will have to contend with. We'll leave it to you to figure out what they might be. We'll definitely post some additional teasers as we get even closer to the release, both here and in our Discord.

Changelog for version 0.4.11b

Now, on to the changelog for this patch!