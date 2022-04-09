Update 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8529633 · Last edited 9 April 2022 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello OSFM enjoyers, we have some good news and some bad news

Starting with the bad news, we're forced to halt Linux support for the time being as it's proven to be extremely troublesome, being the sole reason we've not pushed the update we've been promising to push for the past month or so.

The reasoning behind this decision is that it's better to push out content on one platform than stagnate as everyone waits for Linux support to be fixed.

As for the good news, we're finally pushing out that update!

And while it's mostly just bug and consistency fixes, pushing this finally allows us to continue working on content.

And let us tease you a little with what's to come before we dive into the list of fixes:







And now for the wall of changes: