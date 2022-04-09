Update 1.2.1

Hello OSFM enjoyers, we have some good news and some bad news
Starting with the bad news, we're forced to halt Linux support for the time being as it's proven to be extremely troublesome, being the sole reason we've not pushed the update we've been promising to push for the past month or so.
The reasoning behind this decision is that it's better to push out content on one platform than stagnate as everyone waits for Linux support to be fixed.
As for the good news, we're finally pushing out that update!
And while it's mostly just bug and consistency fixes, pushing this finally allows us to continue working on content.
And let us tease you a little with what's to come before we dive into the list of fixes:
And now for the wall of changes:
Removed frame skip
Optimized heavy and frequent iterations
Reflection optimizations
Attempted to improve performance with concurrency
Slight bitmap cache optimization
Removed some unused RMXP features
Added an in-game music player item
Made the manufactory entrance a little more obvious
Large crystals are no longer paper thin
Reworked settings to use ini files
Deleted old maps
Settings menu is no longer disabled like other menus
Game auto-saves after getting gas
GETOUTOFMYHEADGETOUTOUTGETOUTOUTOFMYHEADGETOUT
Visual fixes in the vanilla tower
Visual improvements in some Solstice areas
Adjusted crystal mines surface waves SFX volume and pitch to make more sense
Menderbot now walks out of elevators instead of just standing there
Gasbot terminal now gets visible labels after a certain event
Small power generator now appears broken when it should
Door blocked by rubble now actually has rubble in it
You can now always sleep in the bed
Added a message informing the player that Wayland is not supported
Changed
Exitto
Closein settings menu
Added a unique jingle for leaving the island with Rowbot
Small generator has an actual solar panel now
Change the "Need help?" prompt for the bottle to happen after the 3rd closing instead of the 1st
Moved
noreportand
nopopupto
%appdata%
Slightly adjusted the world machine dialogue boxes
Can no longer toggle languages in the settings menu (Sorry, but we're not in a state to support translations yet)
Fixed Gasbot soft locking the game under certain circumstances
Fixed audio emitters not updating during dialogue
Fixed light maps not working
Fixed crash handler choking on non-UTF8 timezone names
Fixed Menderbot telepathically communicating with Niko in the elevator
Fixed boxes triggering elevators
Fixed Niko not repeating the scary mines dialogue when relevant
Fixed Niko not mentioning a lantern is off
Fixed mod start house stairs looking weird
Fixed reflection in countdown room
Fixed mines ambience playing in the Refuge office entrance
Fixed minor graphic bug on catwalk near the Refuge elevator
Fixed Menderbot staying at the top of the lighthouse when he shouldn't
Fixed invisible block in lab
Fixed 'Mednderbot' and 'Mednderbot3' typos
Fixed disappearing gates
Fixed full screen setting displaying incorrect value
Fixed full screen hotkey not updating settings
Fixed crash report toggle permission issues crashing the game
Fixed gravel pile shadow blocking paths
Fixed walking through some walls
Fixed Darklight (for real this time I promise)
Fixed replaying the dream sequence and creating a Niko clone
Fixed some Menderbot dialogue oversights
Fixed instances of George 2 and Silverpoint missing a face sprite in vanilla on Linux machines
Fixed held items appearing during dream sequences
Attempted to fix Menderbot disappearing in elevators
Fixed April Fools event crashing when trying to play "beep.ogg"
Fixed first interaction with Rowbot when Menderbot is in the party messing up elevator dialogue
Fixed photo item staying in hand after giving it to Menderbot
Fixed lock box resetting music
A LOT more typo and minor graphical fixes
