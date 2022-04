Howdy Frisbros,

It's been a long time coming but Frisbros finally supports widescreen and 16:10 resolutions. My playtests had shown that it was supported but lately there had been enough "one off" reports about widescreen not working that I decided to dive back into the code and see what's going on.

Turns out it was a scaling issue that has now been resolved. I'm happy to announce that Frisbros now works with 21:9 and 16:10 screens.

Happy Frisbeeing!