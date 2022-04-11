Update 0.3

Hello everyone! We've been putting together this update for a while on the experimental branch, and we're finally moving it all on over here to the default branch. It's a large update, not only with changes and fixes, but the engine itself has been updated. Please note that this update will create a NEW save file and therefore all your game settings will be reset, and Raid levels will be locked again. We will try to avoid this in the future, but it is unavoidable at this time. We will be adding a way to manually unlock them in an upcoming hotfix.



Changes

Engine updated. Heavy changes under the hood including a new physics solver, and performance optimizations.

New Sandbox Map: Black Site - a large sandbox map with a shooting range, bouncy pit, and wall spikes.

Added hand adjuster interface in the basement.

Added compatibility with HP Mixed Reality headsets (G2).

Added compatibility with HTC Cosmos.

Added new blood pools, and adjusted all blood decals.

New spawning options in Sandbox and Arcade modes: you can now choose between 5 different enemy behavior classes in both Sandbox and Survival modes.

New enemy behavior class, "RUNNERS": These are unarmed, non-combatant targets who attempt to run away and find a hiding spot.

New gunfire particle FX: smoke and sparks.

Lighting improvements in several maps.

Slight layout modifications in "Heartbreaker" map.

Enemy ragdoll physics improvements give more pronounced death reactions, and a looser, heavier feel when dead.

12-gauge buckshot spread reduced to match real world measurements.

Schramm 9mm reloading sound volume increased.

Improved spawn collision detection to prevent enemies from spawning on top of each other.

Increased critical damage distance for shotgun and pipe bomb.

Shortened the distance at which Wendigo's footsteps can alert enemy AI perception.

Changed sound attenuation settings on Wendigo's footsteps. Should no longer sound like they are behind you or next to you.

Refined crack pipe and rock materials, and burning effects.

Made crack rock more visible in the pipe.

Reduced shotgun smoke opacity.

Increased blend time between enemy pain reaction animations.

Increased Wendigo run speed.

Increased enemy run speed.

Raised minimum velocity thresholds for blunt melee weapons to apply damage.

Enemy spawning adjusted in Raid level 8 to allow for more engaging shootouts.

Weights reduced on Baseball bat, Sledgehammer and Conduit melee weapons to improve overall realism.

Armed and unarmed melee enemy AI adjusted to allow for more aggressive attacking.

Hunting Knife and Ice Pick are no longer throwable, they will return to the holster when released. (Throwable knives may return at a later date.)

Enemies will now enter their downed state if they are struck while getting up off the ground.

Slight adjustment to AKS-74U shot spread.

Some spawn points relocated in arcade maps.

Fixes