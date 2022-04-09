4/9/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.2.0

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another small new update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Chip selling you the processor in his special event if you didn't have enough money

Changes & Additions:

Tweaked a main menu soundtrack volume slightly (Was a bit too high)

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː