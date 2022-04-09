 Skip to content

Chaos Chain update for 9 April 2022

4/9/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another small new update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Update 1.2.0 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Chip selling you the processor in his special event if you didn't have enough money

Changes & Additions:

  • Tweaked a main menu soundtrack volume slightly (Was a bit too high)

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

