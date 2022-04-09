Hey everyone, if you missed the CrocoJam, you can now go see the results! It was a lot of fun, so if you are interested, there will be another one next month! You can find the CrocoJam submissions here: CrocoJam

v.1.8.4 (April 9, 2022)

Added: Background color/Transparency/Skybox options to the Spinning Gif panel.

Added: Unbound key bindings for Divide Triangles, Select Edge Loop, Apply Tilebrush UVs to Selected Faces. These bindings can be set in the Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode panel.

Fixed: Exporting with UV Animations option enabled would cause issues when exporting formats other than .obj (uvAnimation.txt and textures would fail to export)

Fixed: Selection Wand would sometimes select top-left corner pixel, and stop selecting other pixels.

Fixed: If an Object had no tiles, it wouldn't load properly when opening the project.

Fixed: Lights placed inside collapsed Layers wouldn't appear when Layer is expanded.

Fixed: Spinning Gif render wasn't releasing memory.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

