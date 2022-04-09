 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crocotile 3D update for 9 April 2022

v1.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8529478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, if you missed the CrocoJam, you can now go see the results! It was a lot of fun, so if you are interested, there will be another one next month! You can find the CrocoJam submissions here: CrocoJam

v.1.8.4 (April 9, 2022)

  • Added: Background color/Transparency/Skybox options to the Spinning Gif panel.
  • Added: Unbound key bindings for Divide Triangles, Select Edge Loop, Apply Tilebrush UVs to Selected Faces. These bindings can be set in the Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode panel.
  • Fixed: Exporting with UV Animations option enabled would cause issues when exporting formats other than .obj (uvAnimation.txt and textures would fail to export)
  • Fixed: Selection Wand would sometimes select top-left corner pixel, and stop selecting other pixels.
  • Fixed: If an Object had no tiles, it wouldn't load properly when opening the project.
  • Fixed: Lights placed inside collapsed Layers wouldn't appear when Layer is expanded.
  • Fixed: Spinning Gif render wasn't releasing memory.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.