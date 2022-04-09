Greeting Fellow Witches!

I would like to announce our 1st community event for Brookhaven! This is a fan art contest! Your art (Digital, Hand Drawn, Crafted) must be tasteful and family friendly to the spirit of the game. You do not need to already own Brookhaven to enter the contest!

Contest will be closed on April 30th and winners should be announced during the 1st week of May!

Theme: Show everyone your Easter/Spring dressed or inspired Witch or Warlock! Must include one element found within Brookhaven in your art somewhere.

Prizes: The grand prize winner will get a _physical Brookhaven T-Shirt _sent to them plus their choice of a Steam copy of Brookhaven (for yourself or to give to a friend) or a DLC item code for the Steam version.

The 2nd winner will be drawn at random from all those who entered something. The prize is a _Brookhaven key _to use or give out or a DLC code. We wish to encourage EVERYONE to join in with something and understand not everyone is a high end artist, so long as you submit something that is more then a "stick figure" and seems you put a little thought into it. You will be entered for this one.

To Submit: Share your picture below or on discord along with a small caption. Please keep in mind all entries may be used or displayed in social media and must be original fan art works that you created.













Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

