Update to version 0.6.040922

I must apologize for not getting this out yesterday. I ran into some issues in the real world that required my attention. That said, better late than never.
This weeks update covers a host of fixes and another performance optimization so lets dive right in.
-
Fixed a bug that caused starfighters to spawn oriented in the hangar facing the wrong direction in some instances.
-
Fixed a bug that would cause starfighters to float around freely after spawning in the hangar on space missions.
-
Fixed numerous typos in updated starfighter descriptions.
-
The Oshiro Armaments Mk. 11 Shuriken Ultra is once again flyable.
-
Cloud and atmosphere rendering has gained an additional performance boost as a result of an update by the developer.
-
Added new and more loading screens with new text descriptions.
This update was more about fixing up some edge cases and smoothing things out a bit. From here on, it will be a little bit before the next update is out.
Changed files in this update