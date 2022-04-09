 Skip to content

Frontiers Reach update for 9 April 2022

Update to version 0.6.040922

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I must apologize for not getting this out yesterday. I ran into some issues in the real world that required my attention. That said, better late than never.
This weeks update covers a host of fixes and another performance optimization so lets dive right in.

  • Fixed a bug that caused starfighters to spawn oriented in the hangar facing the wrong direction in some instances.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause starfighters to float around freely after spawning in the hangar on space missions.

  • Fixed numerous typos in updated starfighter descriptions.

  • The Oshiro Armaments Mk. 11 Shuriken Ultra is once again flyable.

  • Cloud and atmosphere rendering has gained an additional performance boost as a result of an update by the developer.

  • Added new and more loading screens with new text descriptions.

This update was more about fixing up some edge cases and smoothing things out a bit. From here on, it will be a little bit before the next update is out.

