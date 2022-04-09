Update to version 0.6.040922

I must apologize for not getting this out yesterday. I ran into some issues in the real world that required my attention. That said, better late than never.

This weeks update covers a host of fixes and another performance optimization so lets dive right in.

Fixed a bug that caused starfighters to spawn oriented in the hangar facing the wrong direction in some instances.

Fixed a bug that would cause starfighters to float around freely after spawning in the hangar on space missions.

Fixed numerous typos in updated starfighter descriptions.

The Oshiro Armaments Mk. 11 Shuriken Ultra is once again flyable.

Cloud and atmosphere rendering has gained an additional performance boost as a result of an update by the developer.

Added new and more loading screens with new text descriptions.

This update was more about fixing up some edge cases and smoothing things out a bit. From here on, it will be a little bit before the next update is out.