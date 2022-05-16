Raccoon Tales is out now! Launch Discount!

Share · View all patches · Build 8529087 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 18:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Raccoon Tales, a stealth game where you play as a raccoon is out now! Also comes with a launch discount which is very exciting.

Solve a variety of levels while eluding dangerous foes and discovering secrets.

Feedback welcome for this raccoon game, either on the forums, DMs, email, or where-ever.

Bonus Raccoon Fun Fact:

They actually don't wash their food, scientists best guess is they have sensitive nerve endings in their hands and when they put them in water it helps give them information about what they are going to eat since their vision isn't great for that.