4/9/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.1.9

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

I got a message about an hour ago that there was an issue with augment surgery not detecting processors properly, so here's a fix and improvement update. This is the third update I'll be releasing in three days. :0

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where AugWare doc wouldn't detect installed AugWare

Changes & Additions:

Overhauled the conditional function for checking for installed processors at the AugWare doc (There were instances where he wouldn't detect you having one installed already)

Overhauled the conditional function for checking for installed BiWare at the AugWare doc (There were instances where he wouldn't detect you having one installed already)

Updated and clearly clarified the warning message for entering surgery for AugWare

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː