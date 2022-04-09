Hot-Fix #39

-Added single player/server modifier for difficulty. If your server allows cheats or you enabled them in single player you can type /mod wait for the chat box to change to /modifier and then type (difficulty) space (easy, or normal, or hard, or chaotic) to change the difficulty Ex. /Mod difficulty easy. If you are a server owner you will be able to set a difficulty based on a number .5 = easy, 1 = normal, 1.5 = hard, and 2.0 = chaotic. This number can be set to anything you want in your server portal. This setting we implemented so that you are able to have a casual easy more chill server or you can have a hardcore server etc.

-Added admin command for adding xp to a specific player in the server based on their uniquesteamid. To use this command you would make sure you turned cheats on by typing in admin password and then type /cheats on. From here you would type /admin (playeruniquenetid) (profession) (xpamount). Ex. /admin Khrystefar viper 10,000.

-Changed holy damage to holy healing (healing done).

-Changed holy resistance to holy absorption (increased received healing).

-Changed attack target command to work on a wider area.

-Fixed container sort function which on sorting would make you lose the last item in your box.

-Fixed recall stone not counting a bed roll as a t1 bed and forcing players to spawn at start.

-Fixed AI task condition check causing an infinite behavior loop.

-Fixed NPCs not having a death animation.

-Fixed attack target command to only work when you have a summon.

-Fixed not being able to build a ceiling piece over a crafting station.

-Reworked healing to only heal party members and their summons.

-Tweaked holy staff to not heal while melee attacking.

-Tweaked brick stack sized to be 200.

-Tweaked reinforced brick stack size to be 100.

-Tweaked silver rings to be weaker than gold. This will help us expand on more ring variants in future.