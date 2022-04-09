4/9/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.1.8

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here is a quick update to go with the one from yesterday. Check out the change log below!
As a reminder, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility (what is needed mainly), but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product and helps of course with funding. I'd love to do this all for free and with only good intentions, but I cannot. I still support my very first game from 7 years ago, and regularly do maintenance updates and even free content updates on all my projects over that time, but I need the community's help to be able to keep doing so. I barely charge anything for my work, so this is the tradeoff. I had two people ask if there was a way they could help me with the game. That is how.
Update 1.1.8 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed one of the travel events not fitting in the text box
- Fixed quest characters in "The Edge" side quest not having blue tinted overhead text (To show they're important in current ongoing plots you're involved in)
Changes & Additions:
- Expanded Zen's dialogue a bit and restructured it based around "The Edge" side quest
- Added 10 generic protester conversation dialogues
- Protesters now saw something when interacted with and not only when harassing the cops
NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game for this one.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
