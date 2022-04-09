4/9/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.1.8

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a quick update to go with the one from yesterday. Check out the change log below!

As a reminder, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility (what is needed mainly), but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product and helps of course with funding. I'd love to do this all for free and with only good intentions, but I cannot. I still support my very first game from 7 years ago, and regularly do maintenance updates and even free content updates on all my projects over that time, but I need the community's help to be able to keep doing so. I barely charge anything for my work, so this is the tradeoff. I had two people ask if there was a way they could help me with the game. That is how.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed one of the travel events not fitting in the text box

Fixed quest characters in "The Edge" side quest not having blue tinted overhead text (To show they're important in current ongoing plots you're involved in)

Changes & Additions:

Expanded Zen's dialogue a bit and restructured it based around "The Edge" side quest

Added 10 generic protester conversation dialogues

Protesters now saw something when interacted with and not only when harassing the cops

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game for this one.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː