Chaos Chain update for 9 April 2022

4/9/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.1.8

4/9/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a quick update to go with the one from yesterday. Check out the change log below!

As a reminder, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility (what is needed mainly), but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product and helps of course with funding. I'd love to do this all for free and with only good intentions, but I cannot. I still support my very first game from 7 years ago, and regularly do maintenance updates and even free content updates on all my projects over that time, but I need the community's help to be able to keep doing so. I barely charge anything for my work, so this is the tradeoff. I had two people ask if there was a way they could help me with the game. That is how.

Update 1.1.8 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed one of the travel events not fitting in the text box
  • Fixed quest characters in "The Edge" side quest not having blue tinted overhead text (To show they're important in current ongoing plots you're involved in)

Changes & Additions:

  • Expanded Zen's dialogue a bit and restructured it based around "The Edge" side quest
  • Added 10 generic protester conversation dialogues
  • Protesters now saw something when interacted with and not only when harassing the cops

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game for this one.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

