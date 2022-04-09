Version 1.5 has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8528724 · Last edited 9 April 2022 – 16:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Changes in version 1.5

Changed to display item numbers for shared items

You can now search for shared items by item number.

Layout has been adjusted.

Replaced images of some infrequently used items.

New items added

If you have any parts you would like to see, please share your ideas!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1693680/discussions/0/3192493519710981428/

Thank you for your continued support!