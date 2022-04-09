 Skip to content

Sword Maker update for 9 April 2022

Version 1.5 has been released!

Build 8528724

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using our App!
We are pleased to inform you of the changes in version 1.5

Changes in version 1.5
Changed to display item numbers for shared items
You can now search for shared items by item number.

Layout has been adjusted.

Replaced images of some infrequently used items.
New items added

If you have any parts you would like to see, please share your ideas!
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1693680/discussions/0/3192493519710981428/

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Sword Maker Content Depot 1693681
  • Loading history…
