It’s raining men - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Infinite money scheme has been eradicated by the Slaverian government at Eastport
fix - Invisible colliders at Eastport have been removed
fix - Hold to sleep counter didn't reset fixed
fix - Random oversized object spawning eradicated
New
added - Item value billboard to Eastport has been added
added - Rain
added - Working windshield wipers
added - Ability to sell empty LPG bottles back to the store
Changed
changed - Some trade items and values have been reworked
changed - Some roads have been reworked
changed - Lowered housing prices
These were in the previous hotfixes:
fix - backpack items didnt save sometimes fixed
fix - tomato and onion turning into apples fixed
fix - mystery soup didnt spawn soup fixed
fix - pot of food didnt boil after cooking soup fixed
fix - added missing physics to stove
fix - collider of drugs fixes it's not 1 pixel anymore
fix - lpg bottle doesn't levitate when you pick up the stove anymore
fix - boxes put in inventory didn't have there correct name fixed
fix - fixed a bug that caused the vehicles to explode
fix - Zakmat engine didn't stop in poloska
fix - Engine shaking didn't work
fix - Engine shaked when taken out of the vehicle while running
fix - Revorked and fixed buying truck beds (you might have to re-buy truck beds)
fix - Zakmat engine fan and wheels didn't work
fix - Could drive Poloska without engine when used with Zakmat engine
fix - Car body damaged at load game fixed
