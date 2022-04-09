It’s raining men - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Infinite money scheme has been eradicated by the Slaverian government at Eastport

fix - Invisible colliders at Eastport have been removed

fix - Hold to sleep counter didn't reset fixed

fix - Random oversized object spawning eradicated

New

added - Item value billboard to Eastport has been added

added - Rain

added - Working windshield wipers

added - Ability to sell empty LPG bottles back to the store

Changed

changed - Some trade items and values have been reworked

changed - Some roads have been reworked

changed - Lowered housing prices

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - backpack items didnt save sometimes fixed

fix - tomato and onion turning into apples fixed

fix - mystery soup didnt spawn soup fixed

fix - pot of food didnt boil after cooking soup fixed

fix - added missing physics to stove

fix - collider of drugs fixes it's not 1 pixel anymore

fix - lpg bottle doesn't levitate when you pick up the stove anymore

fix - boxes put in inventory didn't have there correct name fixed

fix - fixed a bug that caused the vehicles to explode

fix - Zakmat engine didn't stop in poloska

fix - Engine shaking didn't work

fix - Engine shaked when taken out of the vehicle while running

fix - Revorked and fixed buying truck beds (you might have to re-buy truck beds)

fix - Zakmat engine fan and wheels didn't work

fix - Could drive Poloska without engine when used with Zakmat engine

fix - Car body damaged at load game fixed