Update: V1.0.08

V1.0.08
NEW FEATURES:
. New Sound effects volume control
. Sound effects and music volumes are now saved with the game, not in the preferences config.ini, and are used in the stand-alone executable
. You can choose your own picture for the splash screen (There is still the SHMUP Creator one for now: we are thinking of what we can or should do with it later)
BUG FIXES:
. Slide on background was broken (regression)
. Picture animation was broken (regression)
. Pause music was stopping all sounds (regression)
. The VC runtime from the Stand-alone games was incorrect, and is now removed (there is a text file with the download link instead)
. Follow camera limits were not right with certain screen ratios
. FBX with bones could crash during import
. Sprite render order was not properly saved
. Pause font was not used in stand-alone games
. Crash with joypad triggers remaps in stand-alone
. You can now only pause during the game
. Continue number was always zero in the continue screen
. Boss life bar was not hidden if the boss was deactivated
. Don't use remapped buttons for menus
Changed files in this update