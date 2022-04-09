 Skip to content

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer update for 9 April 2022

New version (v1.2.5)

Build 8528294

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello gamers, we are releasing a new version (v1.2.5)

The server connection system has been completely changed.
Now all the SCPs have a death animation.
Now saves won't crash
Now the difficulties don't live their lives
Lockrooms now close after a while
Reduced recoil in Shotgun
Reduced number of spawn Chaos Insurgency or MTF
Addew new "Bullet lines" setting for optimization
Added SQLite and MySQL support to server scripts
Added new functions to scripts
Added SCPs containing sounds in Breach mode
MTF or Chaos Insurgency spawn times are now random in Breach mode.

Fixed SCP-106 sinkhole in spectating, also fixed attacking in Cooperative
Fixed global sounds in Breach mode
Fixed some memory leaks
Fixed dead on spawn in dedicated server in Cooperative
Fixed difficulties

You can support us on patreon: https://patreon.com/scpcbmultiplayermod

Much love,
Fusion Creators Studio

