Hello gamers, we are releasing a new version (v1.2.5)
The server connection system has been completely changed.
Now all the SCPs have a death animation.
Now saves won't crash
Now the difficulties don't live their lives
Lockrooms now close after a while
Reduced recoil in Shotgun
Reduced number of spawn Chaos Insurgency or MTF
Addew new "Bullet lines" setting for optimization
Added SQLite and MySQL support to server scripts
Added new functions to scripts
Added SCPs containing sounds in Breach mode
MTF or Chaos Insurgency spawn times are now random in Breach mode.
Fixed SCP-106 sinkhole in spectating, also fixed attacking in Cooperative
Fixed global sounds in Breach mode
Fixed some memory leaks
Fixed dead on spawn in dedicated server in Cooperative
Fixed difficulties
You can support us on patreon: https://patreon.com/scpcbmultiplayermod
Much love,
Fusion Creators Studio
Changed files in this update