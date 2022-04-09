Hello gamers, we are releasing a new version (v1.2.5)

The server connection system has been completely changed.

Now all the SCPs have a death animation.

Now saves won't crash

Now the difficulties don't live their lives

Lockrooms now close after a while

Reduced recoil in Shotgun

Reduced number of spawn Chaos Insurgency or MTF

Addew new "Bullet lines" setting for optimization

Added SQLite and MySQL support to server scripts

Added new functions to scripts

Added SCPs containing sounds in Breach mode

MTF or Chaos Insurgency spawn times are now random in Breach mode.

Fixed SCP-106 sinkhole in spectating, also fixed attacking in Cooperative

Fixed global sounds in Breach mode

Fixed some memory leaks

Fixed dead on spawn in dedicated server in Cooperative

Fixed difficulties

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio