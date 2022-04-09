Hello everyone!
In this month, Fisherman's House will receive a new Update, including a complete new feature and new A.I.
What's new?
It is now possible to flash the fisherman by finding batteries and pressing the R button.
If you get caught by the fisherman, you go to the next night
The fisherman now also searches in hiding places
Removed
Sprinting has been removed
The old house has been removed
Previous version
It is still possible to play the previous version by selecting it on Steam by right clicking on the game -> Settings -> Betas -> Previous Version.
This update can soon be downloaded anywhere.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update