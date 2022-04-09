Hello everyone!

In this month, Fisherman's House will receive a new Update, including a complete new feature and new A.I.

What's new?

It is now possible to flash the fisherman by finding batteries and pressing the R button.

If you get caught by the fisherman, you go to the next night

The fisherman now also searches in hiding places

Removed

Sprinting has been removed

The old house has been removed

Previous version

It is still possible to play the previous version by selecting it on Steam by right clicking on the game -> Settings -> Betas -> Previous Version.

This update can soon be downloaded anywhere.

Have fun!