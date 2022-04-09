A little bug fix and annoucnements

Just another little update fixing some random things I missed before

using the back button on the pause menu wouldn't bring back the shop buttons in the base game or arcade mode

(more of a QOL improvement) the leaderboard was hard to read if the toilet shop was open when the round ended

However the more important part of these patch notes is the announcements

Firstly

You can now listen to the entire Toilet Flushing Simulator Soundtrack on spotify!

https://twitter.com/ToiletSimulator/status/1512753697893232641?s=20&t=zYP524t-5WxbMUc4bDM-uA

If you ever wanted to be questioned not only for owning this game but actively listening to the soundtrack now you can!

Secondly

YOU can contribute to the next major content update of Toilet Flushing Simulator by leaving your suggestions in the reply to the linked tweet below!

https://twitter.com/ToiletSimulator/status/1508782887377637377?s=20&t=zYP524t-5WxbMUc4bDM-uA

I already have a little list from recommendations so I decided to make the tweet to help collect more in a single place instead of searching the internet for what you all want!

Finally

I just want to say thank you to everyone who has played this dumb meme game, this only exists because of stupid joke someone said to me and because of all of you, it has evolved into the game we all have today. I didn't think I would still be working on more stuff for this game but seeing people actually playing and enjoying this has inspired me to keep working on it, and has helped me stay inspired to work on other projects. So thank you all for wasting a dollar on the stupidest game on steam.