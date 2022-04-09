0.2.9.4 Dodge Roll changed to Magic Dash, and Spin Parry emblem added!

I don't consider this a major update but also not a small one, I will be making a devlog type video on Monday I think where I talk about what's next. And also some of what has been done in these past updates. I'm very eager to start working on totally new content but I felt like I wanna get as many fixes and refinements into the game before I do that. Here is what's next in line content wise.
- Expanded lore, new statues to talk to that will reveal the story and Greencaps purpose
- Boss dialogues (Don't worry you won't have to watch them every time)
- More SFX work, a lot is missing sound now and that is on it's way
- An options menu which you can access while in-game, for a start it will only be for the different input types and music/sfx volume. Keybinds in-game will come later
- Astral Gates added to areas that don't have them
- New enemy types to current areas
Beside that there will be general improvements and changes like it has been, but after that is when I'll probably start working on a totally new area. Either way, thanks everyone who's bought the game and I'm super happy with the feedback I've gotten. There is so much I want to do on this game and I have to remind myself to take it one step at a time.
Changelog
Changed the dodge roll ability to the 'Magic Dash', it can be gotten only after getting both dashes
The Dodge Blast emblem has been changed to Spin Parry
Changes to Master Blockmonster arena
Small changes to the new Mechanical Fort boss music
Improved the input buffering for the dashes (especially the upwards dash)
Fixed the secret in Deep Grotto not being preserved
Also made it so that secret room shows up on the map properly
Fixed the secret sound playing everytime you enter the Grieving Statue room
Fixed the statue outside Butterfly boss so it reacts to you having the Boost Projectile spell and not having to equip it
Some level design changes
Made it so you can't go out of bounds with the Green Eye
Visual changes to Bouncy Balls and the buttons that trigger the orange ones
Moved the Iron Key out of the double secret
Added a new relic into the game : Double Shot
Did some stuff that'll hopefuly prevent any out of bounds teleports in the Astral Area
Fixed that chain missing in Acid Dungeon
Fixed the Mechanical Fort boss music not playing
Nerfed the damage the Golden Light orbs do
Fixed the Vortex Parry not costing charges
Changed the visual effect a little bit when parrying projectiles with the Vortex parry
Fixed the autobounce working on spinning gears
Removed the ability to slash to open those Spicy Nut buttons
Spinning chain balls can be paused
You will leave a green trail when you are invic by abilities like Magic Dash and Magic Crouch Jump
Changed files in this update