0.2.9.4 Dodge Roll changed to Magic Dash, and Spin Parry emblem added!

I don't consider this a major update but also not a small one, I will be making a devlog type video on Monday I think where I talk about what's next. And also some of what has been done in these past updates. I'm very eager to start working on totally new content but I felt like I wanna get as many fixes and refinements into the game before I do that. Here is what's next in line content wise.

Expanded lore, new statues to talk to that will reveal the story and Greencaps purpose

Boss dialogues (Don't worry you won't have to watch them every time)

More SFX work, a lot is missing sound now and that is on it's way

An options menu which you can access while in-game, for a start it will only be for the different input types and music/sfx volume. Keybinds in-game will come later

Astral Gates added to areas that don't have them

New enemy types to current areas

Beside that there will be general improvements and changes like it has been, but after that is when I'll probably start working on a totally new area. Either way, thanks everyone who's bought the game and I'm super happy with the feedback I've gotten. There is so much I want to do on this game and I have to remind myself to take it one step at a time.

Changelog

Changed the dodge roll ability to the 'Magic Dash', it can be gotten only after getting both dashes

The Dodge Blast emblem has been changed to Spin Parry

Changes to Master Blockmonster arena

Small changes to the new Mechanical Fort boss music

Improved the input buffering for the dashes (especially the upwards dash)

Fixed the secret in Deep Grotto not being preserved

Also made it so that secret room shows up on the map properly

Fixed the secret sound playing everytime you enter the Grieving Statue room

Fixed the statue outside Butterfly boss so it reacts to you having the Boost Projectile spell and not having to equip it

Some level design changes

Made it so you can't go out of bounds with the Green Eye

Visual changes to Bouncy Balls and the buttons that trigger the orange ones

Moved the Iron Key out of the double secret

Added a new relic into the game : Double Shot

Did some stuff that'll hopefuly prevent any out of bounds teleports in the Astral Area

Fixed that chain missing in Acid Dungeon

Fixed the Mechanical Fort boss music not playing

Nerfed the damage the Golden Light orbs do

Fixed the Vortex Parry not costing charges

Changed the visual effect a little bit when parrying projectiles with the Vortex parry

Fixed the autobounce working on spinning gears

Removed the ability to slash to open those Spicy Nut buttons

Spinning chain balls can be paused

You will leave a green trail when you are invic by abilities like Magic Dash and Magic Crouch Jump