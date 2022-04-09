Automobilista 2 V1.3.5.1 RELEASED

The new v1.3.5.1 update of Automobilista 2 is now available to all users.

IMPORTANT: From V1.3.5.0 onwards, new updates are initially be deployed as release candidates, offering AMS2 users have the two following beta branches available:

ReleaseCandidate: This is the latest release candidate (now disabled with official v1.3.5.1 release). To access this build, right-click Automobilista 2 on your Steam Library, go into Properties -> Beta tab, and select the “ReleaseCandidate” branch for the dropdown menu. This branch will be disabled after the official public release and return you to the default AMS2 branch, if you then want to opt in for the beta in a next update you just need to repeat this process.

PreviousBuild: This option allows users to revert back to the previous release version in case they encounter any issues with a new update, or want to compare changes if they are interested in doing so. To access it, right-click Automobilista 2 on your Steam Library, go into Properties -> Beta tab, and select “PreviousBuild” branch from the dropdown menu. To revert to the current build, just repeat the process and select “None” from the dropdown menu.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR NEW ERS MODEL



The creation of the new Formula Ultimate Gen2 had led to a complete overhaul of the ERS model (short for Energy Recovery System). The ERS consists of an electric motor connected to the drivetrain (MGU-K) that is also able to recover kinetic energy, an electric motor connected to the turbine shaft (MGU-H) that limits turbo lag and recovers energy from excess turbo RPM, and an energy store (ES) which is designed to hold 4MJ of charge.

ERS deployment has some restrictions - first there may not be more than 4MJ of energy transferred from energy storage (the energy bar) to the electric motor (MGU-K) per lap. This is offset by any energy harvested from the turbo (MGU-H) when deploying, because that energy is used directly and doesn't count against the 4MJ limit. As a rule of thumb on tracks with long straights such as Monza approximately 40% of energy deployed comes from the MGU-H and as a result the total amount of energy deployed is well over 4MJ. Finally, because the MGU-K isn't allowed to put down more than 120kW of power at any given moment, the 4MJ of per lap allowance lasts for 33 seconds with 100% deployment - or well over that with direct MGU-H energy added.

If you ever wonder why some tracks eat energy like crazy and others don't seem to deplete the energy bar, it's because of these parameters and the fact that less time spent on full throttle and more time spent braking into corners - which is also an important source of energy - shifts the charge balance heavily. Interlagos is a good example of such a track. Even though you have a lot more energy in storage to release, there simply isn't enough straight track and time to spend deploying at 100%.

Our revised system now works through driver selectable ERS deployment modes. These are:

Off - no deployment at all. Not used in race mode. Build - recharge energy storage as quickly as possible while retaining some deployment as to not bog down in race situations. This automatically raises deployment to near balanced as state of charge (SoC) nears 100%. Not used in qualifying. Balanced - monitors SoC at the end of each lap or when you switch to this mode. As a rule of thumb it aims to maintain 80% SoC. If it doesn’t hit this target, it self-adjusts deployment. This is most like the legacy model except it deploys at slower speeds and throughout the lap. Attack - deployment suited to catch up to the car ahead in order to get within the DRS time difference and slipstream. Not designed to last for multiple laps without SoC dropping to 0% nor does it monitor itself. Not used in qualifying. Qual - full deployment amount and little reduction through mapping with the only compromise being that it has to remain within the regulated per lap 4MJ energy release from storage (as in SoC) to the power unit. So there will be some per track mapping in the long run to optimise deployment so you won’t hit the limit on the final straight at some energy hungry tracks such as Monza. Not used in race mode.

Our ERS deployment mapping system consists of a single RPM map (% at RPM) and a gear map (% in gear) for each mode. Each deployment mode has a base deployment amount. And as mentioned the build and balanced modes self-adjust the amount. This amount is mapped to a final deployment amount through the RPM and gear maps.

The aim with deployment mapping is to maintain drivability, boost corner exits and optimise energy use. For example 8th gear is SoC neutral in balanced mode meaning it adds the same amount of charge through MGU-H harvesting as it uses, if not slightly more in some cases. Meanwhile 4th through 7th deploy most to get up to speed quickly.

V1.3.4.0 -> V1.3.5.0 RC CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Tracks

Added Galeão Airport Temporary Race Track

Vehicles

Added Stock Car Pro Series 2022 Season

Added Formula Ultimate Gen2

GENERAL

Corrected nationality flags for all default AI drivers + added new Sprint Race, F-USA, Super V8 entries fixing missing entries; revised performance levels of all AI drivers for all classes

Fixed Lola 95i models being named without engine distinction & leading to mixed custom AI drivers

UI safety rating data is now updated after rules download is complete

UI & HUD

Added ICM option to modify ERS deployment mode

Added option to configure how/when ICM menu position will reset on exit

Added filter controls to photo screen and enabled photo tools in vehicle showroom

Fixed sound playing when opening ICM menu

Fixed missing environment data on championship event results screen

Added F-USA Gen1 to formula class filter

Livery name adjustments for Copa Classic B & FL for vehicle selection screen

FFB

Adjusted oversteer/countersteer damping compensation

Minor FFB adjustments to F-Retros Gen1 & F-Ultimate

PHYSICS

Added ERS deployment system with RPM and gear deployment maps

Revised turbo model of F-Ultimate engines for slightly faster turbo spin-up & adjusted wastegate harvesting to suit

Revised tires for Stock Car Corolla & Cruze 20/21/22 models & F-Ultimate, focused especially on stiffening tire carcass with more accurate damping rates

Revised default setups for Stock Car 20/21/22 to suit latest tire developments

F-Ultimate Gen1: Slightly adjusted brake torque

F-Retro Gen1: Revised brake torque, revised default setup (setup reset recommended)

Formula Trainer (both models): Revised brake torque, revised default setup (setup reset recommended); updated gearing

F-Ultimate Revised turbo with smoother spool up for better driveability

AI

Added forced and unforced mistake logic for AI drivers

AUDIO

Revised F-Ultimate V6 Hybrid turbo sounds

Added beep DRS & shift protection notification events

Reverted brake squeal mixer fader reduction back to old value

TRACKS

Road America: Fixed a bug in RA (Bend) pit lane path; Reduced ai collisions at T5 during race starts

Snetterton: LOD pass; Added variable crowd attendance per session Optimized pastoral fences; Fix lod on a7 building internal walls

Azure Circuit 2021: Enabled option for rolling starts

Jacarepagua Historic: Added variable crowd attendance per session; Updated HUD track map

Interlagos (all layouts): Added variable crowd attendance per session; Updated HUD track map

Hockenheim Historic 1977: Added variable crowd attendance per session; Adjusted HUD track map zoom level; Fine tune AI fastline and corridors; Better rolling start AI behavior; Reduced high frequency road noise physics; Object LOD fixes.

Hockenheim Historic 1988: Added variable crowd attendance per session; Adjusted HUD track map zoom level; Fine tuned AI fastline and corridors; Better rolling start AI behavior; Reduced high frequency road noise physics; Object LOD fixes

Spa-Francorchamps 2020: Minor LOD adjustments

Silverstone 1975: Increased AI garage depth; Fastline and corridors fine tuning for no-chicane layout

Brands Hatch: Corrected a transparency sorting issue in foggy conditions (paddock hand rail material)

VEHICLES

F-V12: Added driver animations; Adjusted cockpit view. Fixed front wing UV mapping

F-Trainer (both models): Fixed the driver shifing animation; Added vibrating mirrors on cockpit; Adjusted the cockpit view; Detached the gear shifter in the cockpit; Fixed the suspension geometry in the cockpit view.

F-USA Gen1: Various livery updates

F-Vee: Revised Driver animations; Detached the cockpit gear shifter; Adjusted the cockpit view

Brabham BT44: Adjusted the driver feet position.

Chevette: Revised driver animations; Detached the cokpit gear shifter

Fusca (all models): Revised driver animations; Added vibrating mirror in the cockpit; Fixed the cockpit center mirror uvmap; Reduced the steering wheel radius and the driver seat to accommodate the driver; Detached the cockpit gear shifter

Gol (all models): Revised driver animations; detached the cokpit gear shifter

Uno (all models): Revised driver animations; detached the cokpit gear shifter

Passat (all models): Revised driver animations; detached the cockpit gear shifter

Puma GTB: Revised driver animations; detached the cockpit gear shifter.

Puma GTE: Fixed the driver gear shifting animation

Copa Montana: Added driver aniamtions; Detached the cockpit gear shifter; Fixed the cockpit center mirror; Remodeled the seat to fit the driver.

Super V8: Revised Driver animations; Fixed the damage models on lods B/C/D; Detached the cockpit gear shifter; Adjusted the cockpit view

Puma P052: Revised driver animations; detached and relocated the cockpit gear shifter.

Ginetta G40 (both models): Fixed the driver gear shift animation

Ginetta G55 (both models): Fixed the driver gear shift animation

F-USA Gen 1 Fixed Reynard 95i rim colour overrides

F-Ultimate (both gens): Added DRS lights

Kart Shifter & Superkart: Completely redone the driver animations; Adjusted some visual gear shifter parameters.

Opala: Fixed gauges textures & steering wheel axis issues

Sigma P1: Added 3 new liveries

V1.3.5.1 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

Added Stock Car Seasons 2021 & 2022 championships



UI & HUD

Added control assignment help text

Fixed text wrapping on strategy/setup labels of session overview in Spanish localisation

Added distinct vehicle selection logos for F-Trainer, Caterhams & Copa Classic classses

PHYSICS

Further updates to Stock Car tire carcass & tread

Minor adjustment to F-Ultimate Gen2 tread

Globally reduced wet / street tires sensitivity to water

F-USA Gen1: Adjusted FFB max force for both models

Sigma P1: Adjusted RPM critical range for lifetime for improved reliability

R-Retro G3 TE: Flattened wastegate map so it uses the same pressure limit at all RPMs (limit set by boost pressure %)

F-Ultimate (both gens): Added anti-lag system to turbo & and slightly adjusted its properties

Sigma P1: Minor default setup adjustments (setup reset recommended)

AI

F-Ultimate (both gens) Adjusted AI tire rolling resistance for more balance straightline speed vs player

Added real driver names to Stock Car seasons 1979, 1986 & 1999

AUDIO

Adjusted turbo sounds for F-Classics and F-Retro TE

F-Ultimate Gen1 sounds is now same as Gen2

TRACKS

Galeao: added marbles, night lights in the paddock area, adjusted LOD values for few objects; added real historic weather data

Hockenheim Historic 2001: Add variable crowd attendance per session; Adjust HUD track map zoom level; New AI fastline and fine tuned corridors; Better rolling start AI behavior; Reduced high frequency road noise physics; Object LOD fixes

VEHICLES