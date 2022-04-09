 Skip to content

Baldwin's Bear update for 9 April 2022

Removal Of Acciddental British Broadcasting Network

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is just a quick one to fix a complaint about the content of the game. One of the sprites in Baldwin's Bear used to look a bit crude - this was entirely unintentional. I'm really sorry about it, I understand it may seem unfair to have such a thing in a game advertised as family friendly, but I promise I had no idea it would come across the way it did, and it's now removed. Any other mature content is listed in the mature content section on the store page.

P.S. should have a Mac port coming soon!

