[New build - DEFAULT] 22w14a: Brick Entity Rendering Distance

Brick Entities can now render very far away.

This means that your very large ship can be visible from a greater distance (almost infinite).

A lot of improvement to the rendering tech where done to not impact negatively performance, so please report any regression of the graphic side!

Most importantly it opens to road to replace the current space habitat with brick entities which will yield massive performance gains,

make the code base simpler and add more variety. Stay tuned!

A word on decals: decals wont render further than 1000km away (which is quite far away).

But there is still some clipping issues to be fixed, especially with large stretched and flat decals.

Thanks for playing!