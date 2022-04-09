Apr 8th - Summer Breeze & Guild Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8527458 · Last edited 9 April 2022 – 06:13:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Summer patch is back! This time, the sea filled the infinite pit, so it's time to take a summer break with the new Guild Challenge! Gather your guild and collect cumulative score to unlock special prizes. The challenge composes of 13 waves of monsters, the futher you go the higher score you get. (higher difficulty also gives you better scores.) Collect enough combined score to unlock special guild prizes for all guild members:

The King Rodinia is also back as a new campaign boss (with angel eater anima as its rewards.) In addition, Summer Night Terrror is open for easy event item farming. Next week is Songkran festival, which is water festival/new year holliday here in Thailand. So expect something special from us. ;)

Patch Note v7.67

Changed Demon Slum and OPW to summer theme.

Update EventShop with new list (traded with summer slice.)



Added new version of "Guild Challenge" to Campaign Window. (guild member only.)

Add new boss campaign: King Rodinia to Campaign Window.