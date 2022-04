Share · View all patches · Build 8527435 · Last edited 9 April 2022 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

heyo everyone

It's finally time to fight Geraldo: Lord of Scuff aka the Kraken and defeat him once and for all before he takes over this universe.

In-game one-time live event is confirmed for Scuffy Game. More info coming later this or next month.

Made some changes to Ball Game, and the game's gravity (aka jumping gravity).

Cheers,

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team