Update 26 - Melee weapons and mechanics

Main Features:

-Over 25 new melee weapons, and new melee mechanics

-New Melee type NPC and Melee Map

New:

-Added Jian, Claw, Elf Greatsword, Estoc, Fireaxe, Gladuis, king sword, katana, Katar, Cleaver, Kitchen Knife, Naginata, Orc Cleaver, Roman Pilum, Rapier, Spear, Twin Blade, Twin Spear, Ultra Greatsword, Washing Pole, Zweihander, Bat, Baton, Triblade dagger, and Sledgehammer weapons

-Added melee category in item spawner

-Added physics NPC to sandbox spawner

-Added new melee map to level maps

Changes:

-fixed schmit scope unable to grip magnifing dial issue

-fixed ak74U mag non insert issue

-slightly increased max adjustable height settings for player

-increased hand strength by 10% when holding gun 2 handed

-added hand smoothing stabalisation when aiming down a gun with bipod activated, added slight damping effect for guns on bipod

-fixed wall alligned issue with breaching rooms

-fixed throw boosting force, now only affects items which are designated to have throw boosting, (ie grenades)

-added ability to dual grip physics objects that previously couldn't be dual gripped

-slightly tweaked the physics impulse animation of bullets on enemies

-fixed m95 mag insert issue

-changed the gunshot sound for MK18

-added vfx loader system to reduce lag when firing gun for the first time in a map

-fixed a number of guns being in the incorrect category

-fixed saw off, m2 browning, honey badger, m4 benelli, glock 19 mags being incorrect size