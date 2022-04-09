Random Update! DR4X Weekly Changelog #38: 4/08/2022

Hey guys! This week I had less house buying stuff to worry about so I managed to add a lot of new content (over 30 new random events). But I am still rather busy with the whole process. (things likely wont cool down until i move in in may so!) Also more suggestions got in :)

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-Ratman factions now get more approriate names (I plan to do this for all the factions that lack unique name generators eventually)





-Added ability to toggle the CRT effect in the options menu (As suggested on the steam forums by the ever helpful Tchey!)





-Added start game popup for survive the onslaught goal finally



-Added name generator for gambling halls

--It is like the inn name generator except way more seedy and gambling related

-Added new random event that spawns units with a tragic backstory to the dark forest wild force setting

-Added over 30 new random events (They are unique to specific wild force options) and not all options have events yet. (Most do though!)

-Added new "Ludicrously High" random event frequency

-Added new "Even Higher" random event frequency

-Added new "Dumb" random event frequency which has a 50% chance every turn (More common random events was a suggestion from my discord)



-If random event procs and still fails to do a random event it will re-attempt a random event

-Made wild force based random events more common

-Added 2 new random events that only happen if an Inn exists in the world, so you might want to build an inn just to get a chance of a free unit

-Added 2 new random events that only happen at gambling halls (gives you a seedy character :P)

-Added 6 new hints

Bug Fixes

-Nothing notable this time

Balancing

-Some of the random events that were always good will now rarely have a bad outcome since it reattempts random events now. (More crazy insane murderous adventurers spawn on the dark forest setting) (They all have the possibility of bad outcomes now, but chance varies based on skirmish setting (eg nightmare mode has bad stuff more often)

Suggestion for testers

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Check out Myself playing dr4x!

