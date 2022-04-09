 Skip to content

BattleBit Remastered Playtest update for 9 April 2022

April Playtest Postponed

April Playtest Postponed

Share · View all patches · Build 8526652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We have made the difficult decision to postpone the playtest to a later date that remains to be determined. The current build has some major issues that will take awhile to address.
We are aware all of you have waited, but sadly the current build isn't stable enough to be playable, and hotfixes aren't sufficient enough to change that.

We'll inform you all of when the next public playtest will be.
We are sorry things turned out this way, and know that it will be disappointing for many of you.
This is one of the struggles of game development and we are admittedly not professionals, although we will continue to work and solve these issues! Thank you for your time, attention and support.

Keep an eye here, on Twitter or on our Discord for more updates.
Until next time!

