VRM Posing Desktop update for 9 April 2022

[Version2.0.8] Major UI redesign / Camera control and character manipulation

Last edited by Wendy

I plan to implement multiple characters next week. Therefore, I have made significant changes to the UI design and camera operation in version 2.0.8.

Newly designed controls

  • Left click: UI selection/character selection (the previous left-click-and-drag camera-around function is no longer available)
  • Mouse wheel: Zoom in/out
  • Mouse wheel pressed in & dragged: camera coordinates moved
  • Right click & drag: camera direction

Other updates

  • Screen switching has been eliminated to allow for seamless operation.
  • The IP address and port for the VMC protocol are now retained even when the application is closed.
  • Undo and Redo are now possible while customizing poses.
  • Changed file browser to work with native OS.
  • Camera viewing angle can now be changed.

Thanks to the improvements based on your feedback, the official Windows Twitter account has praised my app.

https://twitter.com/EvelynSoloDev/status/1512451863785795588?s=20&t=rXS3Wro1mBaJKX-nAgktdQ

I'll continue to work hard on updates. The list of feature improvements is at the following URL
https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=3e6aac0ab4ce4394bea23f903a937fe0

I hope that VRM Posing Desktop can contribute to your creative process in some small way.

