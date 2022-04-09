[Version2.0.8] Major UI redesign / Camera control and character manipulation

Share · View all patches · Build 8526571 · Last edited 9 April 2022 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy

I plan to implement multiple characters next week. Therefore, I have made significant changes to the UI design and camera operation in version 2.0.8.

Newly designed controls

Left click: UI selection/character selection (the previous left-click-and-drag camera-around function is no longer available)

Mouse wheel: Zoom in/out

Mouse wheel pressed in & dragged: camera coordinates moved

Right click & drag: camera direction

Screen switching has been eliminated to allow for seamless operation.

The IP address and port for the VMC protocol are now retained even when the application is closed.

Undo and Redo are now possible while customizing poses.

Changed file browser to work with native OS.

Camera viewing angle can now be changed.

Thanks to the improvements based on your feedback, the official Windows Twitter account has praised my app.

I'll continue to work hard on updates. The list of feature improvements is at the following URL

I hope that VRM Posing Desktop can contribute to your creative process in some small way.