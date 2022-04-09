 Skip to content

Survive Me Miolhr update for 9 April 2022

Patch 19.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8526562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back Miolhrians!!

First off, I would like to apologize about the delay. This Week is a Mini Update and Patch build into one. We have new characters, pets and storyline to include with this update and is still being tested! More about the next update?

Check below...

  • Storyline Update!
    • Ultra-Abilities Update!
    • Life Abilities Update!
    • New Pets Added to Miolhria!
  • New Items and Vending Machines!
    • Battle Status Update!
    • All Loot locations updated with more items to spawn!
    • New Main Quest(s) and Updated Quest(s)!
    • UI Updated! (Much needed feedback thank testers!)
      • Environmental Updates!
    • Multiple Dungeons Updated! (Updated content and fixes)
    • Updated Multiple enemies! (Bandits, Raiders and Challengers)
  • Updated New Tutorial for training area!
    • Minor Chairs Update!
    • Now when resting with pet you restore pets' stamina!
    • New Pets and Crystal Fusions Added!
    • Updated Battle Animations!
    • Updated lighting for some locations!
    • Multiple Audio Fixes! (New Audio + Updated Audio)
    • More to come!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company

Changed depots in admin branch

View more data in app history for build 8526562
Miolhr Full Game Depot 418431
