Update to version 0.3.220409

There's only one major change in this version: the introduction of a new file format .nss (Nonlinear System Story). The old format (.nts) is still supported but will be deprecated at some point in the future. Whenever you save a file from this version onward it will use the .nss format, even if it's loaded as .nts.

Why does it matter?

Versatility

The new format is more versatile and will allow for easier future changes to the system itself and paves the path to having states with timers and different types of parameters (such as strings and arrays).

Backwards compatibility

The .nts format is not backward compatible which means any changes to the format will make it non-loadable in older versions of the editor.

Better encryption

It's just that - better encryption, I'm not gonna reveal more details :)))

Enjoy!