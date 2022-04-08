Update 0.2.2 - Lighting Upgrade/Canyon Environment

Update 0.2.2 comes complete with a totally re-worked lighting model! Lighting as been re-worked in all environments, more range and depth in shadows, with new reflections from all of the emissive elements on the tracks. This version focused on the Saathea Canyon environment, creating unique assets to bring the world to life. Some of these new lighting effects are a work in progress - some of the tracks need another pass (Vakoda, Arena, Nuziri) to truly take advantage of the new lighting system.

Of course the Discord is always open to feedback!

Discord: https://discord.gg/XskfFX5DpU

Lots of little improvements also added, such as new start grid graphics, AIHUD now shows teammates, ability visual improvements, and AI racing line improvements.

What's next?

Much of the feedback (especially in reviews!) has been around a Career mode or single player component. 0.2.3 will focus on creating the framework for a championship mode, with ready to play mini championships included in the update. This will give you a flavour of what to expect in the full release! Lighting in all environments will likely still need to be tweaked.

0.2.4 will focus on more environmental assets (Vakoda will be next!) and additional game modes.

As always, a full roadmap is available on the Discord.

Full changelog

-Completely re-hauled lighting model

-Now using HDR post-processing colour grading

-Upgraded lighting in all scenes (though focused on Canyon)

-Added to Canyon environment, created loads of new assets including silos, bubble domes,

residential buildings and more

-Re-worked start grid, dynamic grid slots with iterating position counter

-Improved Defense Droid laser visuals

-Improved various textures to work with new lighting model

-Improved Seeker Missile explosion effects

-AIHUD now shows teammate with icon in team game modes

-Added reflection probes to all tracks (if in some cases basic)

-Improved AI turn in and path following

-Added more respawn zones in Canyon to respawn quicker

-Chromatic aberration now turns off after finishing a race

-Engine pitch has more headroom when boosting

-Improved city highway out of bounds colliders

-Re-worked emission, fog and atmospheric properties across all environments

-Created loads of new fictional ad board graphics for in-game manufacturers and decals

-Added a subtle film grain effect

-So many visual changes that I can't even begin to write them all down!