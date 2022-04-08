All aboard the train!

Share · View all patches · Build 8525901 · Last edited 8 April 2022 – 21:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Last Stop - Chapter 1

The first chapter of Last Stop introduces 3 new escape maps. It's the first campaign ever created for Contagion!

This campaign has been in the works for a while now, and thanks to Nicolas Nugent (i EN PiNK SToRM), we managed to finish the first Chapter. The second Chapter is also in the works, of course, more information will be out once It's done.

Story

Last Stop, unlike other self contained levels, has a proper story behind it. The survivors managed to reach Union Station for an evac. But to their dismay, instead of finding other survivors the entire station was overrun with zombies.

That is the short summary of the first chapter. There is more story telling to be found in the map, however, you need to find by yourself. The story can of course be ignored, but it's there for those who are interested in it.

New Survivor



Mike R. Gonzales "The Engineer", is a new character for Contagion. Voiced by our very own community manager, LordCommanderGuts. He is a new character that works at a fictional company in Last Stop that you will pass trough on the 3rd map on Chapter 1.

Changelog

Angelscript

General

Added new convar "cf_zombie_healthincrease_type"

Added new convar "cf_zombie_dealsamedamage"

Added new convar "cf_enable_bosses". You can now disable bosses on Flatline if so desired

Added new convar "sv_weapon_has_attachments". If disabled, weapons spawned from random spawns will not have any attachments on them, static spawns won't be changed. The attachments will then spawn on their own entity called "info_random_attachment"

Added new console command "mat_dumpmissing". You can now dump a html file that list all missing materials / textures. Once dumped, the previous listing will be erased.

Added new convar "mat_dumpmissing_full". If set to 1, it will try to list as much as possible, but may be inaccurate as it will try to check all paths that the model tries to read if a model tries to read from more than 1 area (such as different texture locations).

Added a missing engine error texture

Added in-game Comic

Added new keyboard binds for the Angelscript menu.

Added new survivor character, Mike R. Gonzales

Added new admin commands (mute and gag)

Added "max detail draw distance override" for maps

Added a new entity called "prop_note", you can now write and set notes within your map for more lore or for puzzle solving.

Added missing particle textures

Updated translations

Updated mouse sensitivity from 8 to 30

Updated character lineup

Updated Host Game (Solo/Lobby), you can now set gamemode specific convars

Updated how spectate mode works. Instead of being a cockroach when the player dies (if zombie lives run out or if AI Zombies is enabled), you will now go into spectate mode.

Updated entity "info_extraction_goal" to use the new model

Updated fire_fx particle file, added 2 missing particles

Updated "weapon_scar" to support the scope and reddot sight

Updated the Double Barrel shotgun price from 5k to 3k on Flatline

Updated Flatline, players can now always spawn as survivors if the wave haven't started. The old convar "cf_playerjointime" is now obsolete

Updated particles manifest file (now includes the unused fire particles)

Updated Experimental Bot AI. Replaced the old Survivor Bot AI with the new AI for host game (solo/lobby)

Fixed UI2 VarItem having issues displaying the choices if it has more than 4 items

Fixed weapons with suppressors not making any sound

Fixed double barrel shotgun having no audio when used by others

Fixed a window frame model having duplicate meshes

Fixed M1 Garand having audio problems

Fixed keypad model not glowing when assigned as prop_button

Fixed where voice proximity wasn't properly activating

Fixed an area on all versions of aurora estates where the player could get stuck

Fixed safe zones not being able to properly save the weapons from players for the next map

Fixed scoreboard icons not being drawn for scriptable weapons

Fixed ammo icons not being drawn for scriptable weapons

Fixed muzzle flashes not being drawn for scriptable weapons

Fixed a bug on Flatline where it wouldn't reset the boss death value, making the last wave turn into "completed wave" when it just started

Fixed -lang startup parameter not applying correctly on boot, such as not applying the lang/<language> folder and/or vpk if found

Fixed trackable audio not working for Survivor AI

Fixed survivor AI not properly being aligned properly when extracting. They will now be teleported when extraction begins.

Fixed where the survivor AI would have weird walking animations when trying to extract

Fixed survivor AI weapon sounds not matching the attachments assigned to said weapons

Maps

Added Last Stop Campaign (Chapter 1 of 3). 3 new escape maps. ce_laststop, ce_laststop_02 and ce_laststop_03

Added new Flatline map cf_underground

Added new Extraction map cx_lakeland

Added new Extraction map cx_biotec

Updated RoanokePD, fixed some props being stuck inside walls and lights not being enabled when they should be

Updated Roanoke PD basement escape event for zombies, now it should balance to the player count when it was pressed.

Updated Roanoke PD, fixed all brush doors using the wrong door sounds or being silent.

Updated Johan Tower, updated the navmesh and added new specific assets for the map.

Fixed an exploit on Biotec (all versions)

Fixed ch_unionstation having broken models in the basement

Angelscript API:

https://contagion-game.com/api

Monochrome Discord:

https://discord.gg/monochrome