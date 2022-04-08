Version 0.583 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8525844 · Last edited 8 April 2022 – 21:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Activated

■ Activated item "lid01" to store

Reworked

■ Reworked attach system

Functionality

■ Added more help instructions

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added function to show livestream status on main menu

■ Added function to fill dynamically inventory slot progressbar if you add/remove dirt to item "shovel01"

Changed

■ Changed offset if you unpack wood box

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with sending bugreport without summary and description

■ Fixed error with showing male character on menu map

■ Fixed error with pickup item "safe01"

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt to item "waterbasin"

■ Fixed error with clear dirt inside item "goldpan01" after cleanout

■ Fixed error with fill funnel for item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with fill funnel for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with fill funnel for item "washingplantportable02"

■ Fixed error with send notification if miners moss are full

■ Fixed error with calculate current volume and current percentages for item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with calculate current volume and current percentages for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with calculate current volume and current percentages for item "washingplantportable02"

Improvements

■ Improved function for goldpannig, its easier now, just rotate the mouse

Savegame

■ Fixed error with falling through the claim for character after loading a savegame

■ Fixed error with frozen items/vehicles after loading a savegame

■ Fixed error with attached items after loading a savegame