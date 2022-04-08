Version 0.583 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Activated
■ Activated item "lid01" to store
Reworked
■ Reworked attach system
Functionality
■ Added more help instructions
■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added function to show livestream status on main menu
■ Added function to fill dynamically inventory slot progressbar if you add/remove dirt to item "shovel01"
Changed
■ Changed offset if you unpack wood box
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with sending bugreport without summary and description
■ Fixed error with showing male character on menu map
■ Fixed error with pickup item "safe01"
■ Fixed error with transfer dirt to item "waterbasin"
■ Fixed error with clear dirt inside item "goldpan01" after cleanout
■ Fixed error with fill funnel for item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error with fill funnel for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error with fill funnel for item "washingplantportable02"
■ Fixed error with send notification if miners moss are full
■ Fixed error with calculate current volume and current percentages for item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error with calculate current volume and current percentages for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error with calculate current volume and current percentages for item "washingplantportable02"
Improvements
■ Improved function for goldpannig, its easier now, just rotate the mouse
Savegame
■ Fixed error with falling through the claim for character after loading a savegame
■ Fixed error with frozen items/vehicles after loading a savegame
■ Fixed error with attached items after loading a savegame
