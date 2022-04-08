4/8/22 - GIGANTIC Chaos Chain Update 1.1.7

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a new update for the game. I haven't really slept in the past two weeks to make sure I could get this out by this weekend.

Here are some screenshots of what to look forward to.



Lamplight Market

Lamplight Market is a subdistrict, so it's smaller than the main districts, but it's got a lot to it. Shops, people to talk to, and plenty of room for more content later.



Cyber Weapons

Yes, players requested cyberware weapons, so players have received cyberware weapons. There are currently three of them available in game. Find them at the hacksaw's augment shop.



Bioware

Another community request, bioware has been added to the game. This required an overhaul of the existing augmentation system, but now you can advance in a different way. There are 13 bioware upgrades available.

Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug with ammo containers not having a chance to spawn throwing knives (Code had typo)

Fixed a bug with ammo containers not having a chance to spawn throwing stars (Code had typo)

Fixed incorrect padding to the equip slot window

Fixed incorrect padding to the learn skill list window

Fixed old journal entry for "Shady Dealings" (Didn't make sense with the quest)

Fixed the counter for skin selection not being correct when you do it a second time

Stamina window now defaults to an integer variable when full (No more .0's)

Changes & Additions:

Version number info displayed at the bottom of the screen is now simply "V x.y.z" instead of "Ver x.y.z" to save some screen space (It was a bit intrusive in certain dialogues)

Added "The Edge" side quest

Added some new Steam Achievements

Added 2 new female faces to choose from (Based on sprites available)

Added 2 new male faces to choose from (Based on sprites available)

Added 2 new female sprites to choose from (Based on faces available)

Added 2 new male sprites to choose from (Based on faces available)

Resolve is now added to initial AP at the start of each battle (So now, instead of just a random number from 0 to 5, it's your resolve and an additional 0-5)

Improved, reworked, and extended a few dialogues

Moved Drako's starting location (He was never meant to be on the Crescent Strip - immediately obtainable)

Corrected journal entry for "Shady Dealings" side quest

Added new battlebackground (Metro train)

Added the initial framework for randomized fast travel events (Chance for random events when traveling)

Added 41 randomized fast travel events (Some of which have multiple outcomes, randomized variations, etc)

Added 13 generic protester shout dialogues

Added 13 generic police (Anti-Protest) shout dialogues

Added protesters to the Crescent Strip

Added protesters to the Ashen Row

Added protester simulation system

Added Lamplight Market Subdistrict city area

Added some new character related encounters

Added some more skill checks (And finally have a few for the technological one)

Added Spinning Dragon restaurant area

Added 5 more soundtracks to the main menu

Lowered main menu soundtrack volume by 5% across the board (Some were a bit too loud)

Added scrap metal shield gadget

Added battery pack ammunition class (Tasers and stun guns)

Added battery pack ammunition (Standard, +5% Shock)

Added over-charged battery pack ammunition (+1 Damage)

Added stun gun exotic weapon

Added taser exotic weapon

Added stun gun/taser attack animation

Added stun gun/taser subdue special attack

Added buzzsaw axe exotic weapon

Added combat spike exotic weapon

Added tactical staff exotic weapon

Added bullwhip exotic weapon

Added bullwhip attack animation

Added board club melee weapon

Added noodle bowl consumable

Added herbal tea consumable

Added bootleg booze consumable

Updated icon art for street ramen

Updated shop listings

Molotov and Pipe Bomb initiative bonus reduced from 5 to 3 (To account for slower use due to lighting the fuse/rag instead of simply pulling a pin)

Base character and companion electronic damage resistance is now 80% instead of 90%

Added glitched (The status) resistance to all characters and companions by default (Base resistance is 80% but it lowers drastically when the character has Cyware)

Added glitched (The status) resistance to all human enemies (Base resistance is 80% but it lowers drastically when the enemy has Cyware)

Added IED (Improved Explosive Device) item

Added IED combat animation

Money Maker skill (Able to earn 250 more Cred per day through gambling before being cut off) now only costs 1 skill point

Added high roller skill (Remove daily limit to gambling completely - requires money maker - costs 2 skill points)

Dr Cranlin now offers medical attention for a small fee

Added medical attention screen effect

Updated loot tables

Updated some existing shops

Added new shops

Added ripper wire (The first Cyware weapon attachment!)

Added ripper wire attack skill (The first Cyware skill)

Added ripper wire attack animation

Added shredders (Second Cyware weapon attachment!)

Added shredders attack skill

Added shredders attack animation

Added pounders (Third Cyware weapon attachment!)

Added pounders attack skill

Added pounders attack animation

Added brunetta chaplain burst battle rifle

Added shoot brunetta chaplain skill

Added burst brunetta chaplain skill

Replaced festung buzzard icon art

Added "Augmentation Affinity" talent (Intended for characters who plan to get a lot of body augments/implants)

Added glitched (The status) weakness multipliers to all processors

Added a new roleplay dialogue choice to Tara's conversation

Renamed Chip Implant slot to "Aux Imp."

Chip implants now equip to the Aux Imp. slot

Chip implants now all drain at least 1% mettle when installed

Cyberware inventory section is now named "Augware"

Plug's dialogue now refers to cyberware upgrades as augware to make room for the bioware system implementation

Reclassified all existing cyberware upgrades inventory location to augware

Added BiWare (BioWare) classification of upgrades (Not all of these are accessible yet, just like some of the CyWare upgrades. They'll be available later, but they're too advanced/high-tech for a back alley hacksaw to do.)

Added Gene-Modding Allowance talent (Everyone comes with this by default)

Added Gene-Boosted Muscles Biware (First Bioware upgrade!)

Added Adrenal Booster Biware

Added Cerebral Stimulant Biware

Added Plasma Bone Coating Biware

Added Retinal Refinement BiWare

Added Mobility Enhancements BiWare

Added Reflex Recalibration BiWare

Added Receptor Rewire BiWare

Added Fortified Pheromones BiWare

Added Immuno-Boost BiWare

Added Strengthened Skin BiWare

Added Chameleon Cloaking BiWare

Added Bio-Adaptation BiWare (Takes the Processor Slot)

Updated the stats of several CyWare upgrades (Many of them got a slight buff)

Dermal Plating now equips to the Aux Imp. slot

Sub-Dermal Plating now equips to the Aux Imp. slot

Redesigned the Implant upgrade system to accommodate BiWare integration

Augware Surgery process now includes a check for BIWare implants to trigger the "Altered" achievement after surgery

Adjusted some implant equip locations to make more logical sense for positioning

Removed cooldown between equipping different gear in combat

Improved the fitting size of the selectable rows in the equip scene

Consolidated all combat based skills from "Cyber" and "Abilities" into one "Skills" location in combat

Added new icon art for all new items/equipment/etc

Increased default stamina value to 150 from 100

Sprinting speed bonus increased by 2% more (0.39% bonus instead of 0.37%)

Stamina recovery cooldown is now 90 frames instead of 30 to account for the above changes to the system (Just wait 1.5 secs instead of 0.5 secs after sprinting for it to start to recover)

Added Drop and Roll default skill (Chance to remove burning)

Enemy bandits/thugs/gangers now have Plug Wound skill instead of bandage (Less efficient)

Added Drop and Roll skill to all human enemies

Added Shake It Off to human enemies (They have a chance to use it once their mettle is below 66%)

Reduced priority of special attacks for enemy firearm users slightly (To both be more fair and reasonable)

Plug Wound now only costs 2 AP instead of 3

Shake It Off now only costs 2 AP instead of 3

Added more lights to the city areas

Updated world map image

Updated some tilesets

Added some new graphics for environments

Added some new graphics for special events and usables

Added 16 protester sprites

Added 6 new urbanite sprites

Added other various new sprites for the new unique characters

Added loudspeakers to the city areas

Added new characters to meet and interact with

Removed a soundtrack from the randomized playlist (Didn't fit the theme well enough)

Added back a very slight bit of green to the environment (This will actually make the game very slightly brighter but also make the atmosphere look a little more like traditional cyberpunk stuff)

All human enemies (Except for bosses) now only have 28 feature points (Attributes) instead of 30 (They're meant to be cannon fodder for the most part anyways)

Gutter rat enemies lost 4 feature points so now only have 20

Augmentation Affinity skill increased to 3 skill point cost, but it now also boosts healing efficiency by 10%

Various other tweaks and minor changes

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

Protest In Progress

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː