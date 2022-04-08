 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Duck Game update for 8 April 2022

Proton Support Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8525460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is intended to allow Duck Game to run flawlessly through Proton on Linux with mods and all, and without requiring the '-linux' command line option. Something seems to have broken Proton 6 and below as mods are now unable to load textures properly in those versions and there's unfortunately nothing I can do about it on my end. If you want to play with mods you must upgrade to Proton 7 or higher!

-Updated Steam SDK version
-Fixed issues with toggling fullscreen in Linux (Proton)
-Added onscreen keyboard support when playing in big picture mode
-Duck Game will now automatically detect if it is being run through Proton, the '-linux' command line is no longer necessary. It can still be
used incase automatic detection fails, and the '-nolinux' command line option has been added just incase the auto detect returns a false positive
in some situation.
-Usability menu now works through Proton
-Fixed a number of issues with Mod types loading incorrectly through Proton (Dord's Weapons and any other assembly with weird characters in it's name such as ' will benefit from this)
-Fixed some rendering issues on Proton

Changed files in this update

Duck Game Content Depot 312531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.