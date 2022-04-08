Proton Support Patch

This patch is intended to allow Duck Game to run flawlessly through Proton on Linux with mods and all, and without requiring the '-linux' command line option. Something seems to have broken Proton 6 and below as mods are now unable to load textures properly in those versions and there's unfortunately nothing I can do about it on my end. If you want to play with mods you must upgrade to Proton 7 or higher!

-Updated Steam SDK version

-Fixed issues with toggling fullscreen in Linux (Proton)

-Added onscreen keyboard support when playing in big picture mode

-Duck Game will now automatically detect if it is being run through Proton, the '-linux' command line is no longer necessary. It can still be

used incase automatic detection fails, and the '-nolinux' command line option has been added just incase the auto detect returns a false positive

in some situation.

-Usability menu now works through Proton

-Fixed a number of issues with Mod types loading incorrectly through Proton (Dord's Weapons and any other assembly with weird characters in it's name such as ' will benefit from this)

-Fixed some rendering issues on Proton