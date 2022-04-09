Update 102 is Now Live!

Howdy folks!

We did it! That's right we FINALLY have another Main Branch Release for H3! This one's taken a good deal longer than originally anticipated, but that's often the sort of things that happens when one goes tinkering in the brains of one's Meaty Soldiers.

This Update brings some incredibly important functionality for the future of the game into practice, from the new Pathfinding, Perceptual Systems and Door Breaching capabilities of our Sosigs, Physics geo rebuilds in scenes to improve perf, new animation details to mags, to a better underlying versioning system to make development and updating smoother for our vibrant Mod Community. It's not as flashy as some of our past big updates are, but it's polish that'll make a big impact for the rest of the year.

As for what's up next, we're going to be cycling back to some content-focused updates for a bit. We've managed to build up quite the backlog of Wonderful looking firearm models that I'm excited to get into the game. We've got some Meat Fortress goodies to get in. And we're going to continue giving some of the older scenes in the game a much needed touch up and polish pass, to best take advantage of the way the game has advanced in the past couple years.

Hope y'all have yourselves a wonderful weekend, and we'll cya soon.

Cheers!

Anton

Update 102 - Full Changelog:

Sosig System Changes:

Added New Passive Threat entity system. These allow for Sosigs to see non-target threats that can elevate them into an investigation state. Each entity can only ‘aggro’ the sosig into this state once, and is then disregarded. As this functionality adds baseline perf cost, it will NOT be enabled in some legacy modes.

Sosig Corpses now spawn passive threat entities in scenes that support this functionality.

Tweaked Sosig Alertness Thresholds

Tweaked Sosig Audio Event on transition to skirmish behavior

Tweaked internal damage tracking that -might- be some of the result of so many sosigs counting as melee kills in Take & Hold

Sosig FOV and Max View Range and max Hearing Range are now state-dependant. Sosigs in an alerted state have higher perceptual ability. This allows for sniping guards at range easier

Sosig FOV and Max View Range and max Hearing range is now effected by Suppression, making suppressed agents momentarily less able to perceive things.

Rebuilt IFF system for AI Entity that uses a 32 entry bool array for determining if a Sosig is friendly. This should NOT effect any existing game mode, and is infrastructure for the future.

Sosigs that are not actively engaged with an enemy entity can become enemies to friendly IFFs if they receive damage from them. This is should NOT effect existing modes.

Sosigs can now be knocked unconscious, though this functionality is currently limited to a Meat Fortress medic ammo type. This will eventually be expanded and refined

Sosigs now have a new Idle State. This is a lower-alertness state than the current Guard state and will be used in future contexts.

Sosigs now have a fleeing State. This is currently provoked when they have a target or are suppressed, and are not armed. Combatant sosigs may loop cyclically between their prior ‘Search for Weapons’ state, and this state, based on perceived threat.

Sosig ‘dive to side/roll around like idiot when disarmed’ behavior disabled.

Added new testing options to the Sosig Spawner

Offmesh Link Traversal System rewritten from ground up. Note that on older/un-updated maps, older style of traversal is still used.

Multiple Sosig Offmesh Link Traversal Styles Added including Ladder Climbing, Jumping, Drop-downs, Teleportation and Door Traversal.

Built Sosig Door Usage System allowing Sosigs to ping door state to determine if it is locked, unlocked, open, closed, and methods for opening it

Bult Sosig Door Breaching System allowing Sosigs to target and destroy deadbolt, hinges and the door itself

Built Sosig Path-To System that will (when finished) allow for significantly more complex Patrol behavior. This will eventually be implemented in to Take & Hold.

50+ new Sosig Idle lines

Additions:

Added New Firearm Family: AR-18, including AR-18, AR-18c, AR-18p, AR-180, 20, 30 and 40 round mags

Added New Attachments: AR-18 Scope and Rail Adapter

Added New Firearm: F12 Pistol w. 12 rnd mag (9x18mm)

Added New Firearm: Pk1 Derringer (7.62x39mm)

Added New Firearm: LC22r Pocket Revolver (22lr)

Added New Internal Version Numbering system. This is used in the main menu, but can also be used by mod authors seeking to maintain varied functionality across different in-development versions of H3

Added New Sosigguns: Toz63, Mk47, Ash12, PP19, Makarov

Added New Sosig Melee Weapons: KaBar, Bookknife

Added variant ammo types of the Meat Fortress Medic guns

Added New Firearm: WorstShotgunEver (12 gauge)

[Grillhouse] Added Attack Paths, Patrols, Guard and Sniper Points to the other 5 Annex locations

[Grillhouse] Scenario panel now has the ability to Set the player’s respawn point

Added new Magazine for Uzi family (72rnd Drum)

Added New Simulation Option: Sosig Chunks Mode (Enabled/Disabled)

Added a Destructobin to the Grillhouse map

Added New Firearm: Signaler (50mm Flare) for Meat Fortress Pyro

Added New Grenade: Incendiary Grenade for Meat Fortress Pyro

Added New System: Magazine Follower & Spring Animation

Added Follower and Spring Animations to the following Magazines: Makarov, APS, Deagle 357, KWG, Deaglov, Webley 1913, PMM, P08 Luger, GSh18, Ruby, Bergmann No 5, P5 Compact, UMP45, UMP9

Added New Firearm: USPSAECIAL (20x82mm)

Added New Attachment: USPSAECIAL Tandem Battlesights

Added New Attachment: USPSAECIAL Ultrascope

Added New Firearm: Baby’s First Boomstick (12 gauge short)

Added New Firearm: Uzi Nano (.25 acp)

Changes:

Full Relight and Polish Pass on Grillhouse Scene

[Main Menu] Version number display is now auto-generated

Sosig Welder Mask Collision rebuilt.

Improved secondary shard detaching when melee shattering a door

[Grillhouse] All Sosigs are now cleared on Player death (to prevent infinite spawncamp death loops)

[Sosig Pathfinding] Altered internal cost for Door links to try to encourage multiple path usage.

Changed internal Navmesh Area handling to support future work (such as Sosig-specific types of navigation).

Doors Off Mesh links split into a ‘going in’ link and a ‘going out’ link, allowing them to be parsed by pathfinding differently based upon the Sosig’s current equipment and state.

Tweaked Sosig Grenade Throwing logic and aiming

Rebuilt some of the old Sosig impactFX particle effects to make them more visually consistent with the Sosigs

Rebuilt a bunch of door handling logic and off mesh links related to door to aid prioritization of opening

Built System for a door recognizing that it is ‘obstructed’ for any reason (physics glitch, player using panels), etc.

[Meat Fortress] Rebuilt all collision for buildings, ground, cliffs to try to improve CPU-side performance

Fixes: