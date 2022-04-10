New Alpha 0.12 - ChangeLog

On April 10, 2022, a new Alpha version 0.12 was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of a new Farlands map, Food Mart interior, and a paid fast travel option. Also added is the ability to purify water at the water purification plant in Woodhill. Have fun with the new features in the game ;)

Full list of changes:

added a new map of Farlands and the interior of the Foodmart (these areas are available after completing the entire subway level)

added a fast way to travel between Farlands and Old Zealand by boat in either direction (after leaving Farlands you arrive at the harbor in Woodhill). This is a free way of fast travel.

added new functionality to search for items on store shelves in the Food Mart. After using a shelf the player will receive a random item from the left over supermarket.

a new type of NPC has been added - the Taxi driver, thanks to which you can quickly move between settlements, including to the inn. There are three Taxi driver you can meet in Woodhill, Watown and Moolow Isles. This way of fast travel is paid with the in-game currency - the amount of the fare depends on the distance.

a new feature has been added for the water purifiers in Woodhill - purification of dirty water (when a player has dirty water in their inventory, the item turns into clean water after using the purifiers). This function is free.

added interior of the tobacco warehouse in Yorkset.

added shadows under trees and cacti.

fixed the resolution of the loading screen in the prologue (the loading text was larger than in other loading screens).

fixed the clock display (from 0:00 to 12:00 it is AM, and from 12:01 - PM)

when disarming the Bomb in Moloow Isles, there is a 10% chance that it will explode if the player has the Repair perk.

NOTE: Game saves from version 0.11 work, you don't have to play the game from the beginning. The saves of the other versions still don't work and won't work because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to a definitive one.